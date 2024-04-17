Neighbours confirms Susan's return stories after three-month absence

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has shared details of Susan Kennedy's return to Erinsborough following her long break from the show.

The fan favourite arrives back in town next week, just in time to support her husband Karl through a crisis.

Next week, Karl gets excited over the new billboard which advertises him as resident doctor and wellness expert at the Eirini Rising development.

Karl organises a group to come cycling with him – with his chosen route conveniently taking everyone right past the billboard.

The doctor's egotistical move backfires thanks to some local gossip that is spreading like wildfire.

As someone has been repeatedly defecating in gardens around the Erinsborough area, Karl is under suspicion as the spots in question match his cycling route.

Karl is horrified when he and his friends spot that the new billboard has been vandalised by someone who has branded him the "Erinsborough pooper".

Terese Willis is drawn into the drama when Karl begs her to have the graffiti removed before too many other people see it.

Susan then arrives home and Karl is delighted to have her back by his side as he deals with the negative publicity.

Later in the week, Paul Robinson suggests to Terese that she should hire Susan for the Operations Manager role at Eirini Rising.

Terese raises this with Susan, who's worried about the implications of becoming Karl's boss if she accepted the job.

Susan also fears mentioning it to Karl while he's still in a spiral over the poo rumours.

Terese agrees to give Susan some time to think it over, but warns that she can't wait for too long. What will Susan do?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

