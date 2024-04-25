Neighbours' Paul Robinson to finally confess his love for Terese Willis

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' Paul Robinson is set to confess his love for his ex-fiancée Terese Willis.

Terese has been through it in recent weeks, with her marriage to Jarrod "Toadie" Rebecchi falling apart after he slept with his ex-wife Melanie Pearson.

It came as he felt Terese snubbed him to spend more time with Paul as they worked together to set up her retirement experience, which saw her relive painful memories of him leaving her at the altar.

As she begins therapy sessions for her upsetting dreams about Paul, Terese is given a wake-up call by scheming Chelsea Murphy.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Aaron Brennan faces custody ban over his daughter Isla

Scared by someone uncovering her lies about Krista Sinclair's hotel sauna trauma, she is brutally honest with Terese and tells her that no woman will ever stand a chance with Paul while Terese is around.

When Terese points out to Chelsea that she is the one who is in a relationship with Paul, Chelsea shockingly reveals that Paul is only using her as a way to make Terese jealous.

Angered by the revelation, Terese confronts Paul who emotionally confirms that what Chelsea said is true. He declares his love for Terese, but all doesn't quite go as planned as Terese angrily tells him she'll never allow herself to be fooled by him again.

Paul actor Stefan Dennis recently revealed his feelings over Terese's return to the Australian soap and what might be in store.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours debut for Haz Devkar's sister Amira amid shock death fears

"I would love to say yes to that and I hope that's going to be the case! I absolutely adore working with Bek," he told Digital Spy when asked if he is looking forward to more drama between the former couple.

"I've been fortunate – all of Paul's ex-wives have been great to work with and they're all gorgeous women. But Bek is the pinnacle. Bek is very professional, and in my opinion an extremely good actress. She gives so much. If we're doing a two-hander scene together, she just gives me so much in her eyes and I like to hope I give the same to her. At the same time, she's so damn naughty! That makes her so fun to work with as well."

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like