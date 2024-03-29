Neighbours star Viva Bianca addresses Chelsea's future after Krista tragedy

The following article contains discussion of topics including baby loss that some readers may find upsetting.

Neighbours star Viva Bianca has addressed her character Chelsea Murphy's future following Krista Sinclair's recent tragedy.

This week's episodes saw Krista get trapped in the sauna room at Lassiters after being sabotaged by Chelsea.

Chelsea's devious plan, which is yet to be uncovered, has devastating consequences as pregnant Krista loses her baby in emotional scenes during Wednesday's episode (March 27).

Speaking about the storyline, Bianca revealed how Chelsea and Krista's relationship will play out following the tragic baby loss.

"Chelsea and Krista have to figure out how to work alongside one another, which isn't easy. Chelsea is riddled with guilt about what happened with the sauna and also terrified of the truth surfacing — and Krista has her own demons to wrestle with," she said.

"They become strangely co-dependent for a minute or two as they hold the key to one another's Achilles heel. So, you can expect a rocky road ahead for their relationship."

The actress went on to explain where she'd like Chelsea's story to go next and expressed her hope that the character will make amends for her wrongdoings.

"I hope for Chelsea's sake she gets pregnant to Paul [Robinson], snags her place in his will and they become the power couple she's been vision boarding all this time. Let's just hope she's up for the 3am night feeds and nappy changes!" she said.

"But in all seriousness, I hope there's room for some redemption in Chelsea's story. I genuinely don't think she ever meant for things to go awry as they have. It's like a domino game she's lost total control of. Maybe she can make amends?"

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursday at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Organisations including Sands and Tommy's are able to offer help and support to anyone affected by baby loss.



