Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel remaining 2024 tour dates due to illness

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are hitting pause on their first tour in over a decade due to the band members experiencing recent illnesses.

On Wednesday, the musicians announced the cancellation of their upcoming North American shows, as well as their hope of making up for the missed dates in the future, in a post shared on Young's official website.

"When a couple of us got sick after Detroit's Pine Knob, we had to stop. We are still not fully recovered, so sadly our great tour will have a big unplanned break," the statement reads. "We will try to play some of the dates we miss as time passes when we are ready to rock again! We know many of you made travel plans and we apologize for the inconvenience."

The statement continues, "Thanks for your understanding and patience. Health is # 1. We want to stay and do more shows and more albums for you.... and for us. With love and thanks to all of you from Crazy Horse..... Neil, Micah, Ralph and Billy."

Neil Young and Crazy Horse's Love Earth Tour launched in April. After performing several shows and postponing a few, they have canceled future tour dates.

Which Neil Young and Crazy Horse shows have been canceled?

Alongside seven dates in Canada, the following shows appear as canceled events on Ticketmaster: July 25 in Bend, Oregon; July 26 in George, Washington; July 29 in West Valley City, Utah. The July 31 performance in Greenwood Village, Colorado, is canceled, per AXS.

Southern California's Ohana Festival, set to take place Sept. 27-28, confirmed on social media that Young and Crazy Horse will no longer be headlining.

The Bourbon & Beyond Festival in Louisville, Kentucky, also shared on Instagram that it's seeking a new headliner.

No information is available on their Hollywood Bowl date on Sept. 29, though the event page has been taken down on the venue's website.

The Love Earth Tour, initially announced as a 16-show jaunt and launched April 25 in San Diego, California, "has been a great experience for us so far," Young and the band wrote. "Great audience and music. We have had a blast!"

Before hitting the road, Young, 78, and Crazy Horse released a nine-track record in April.

In late May, a month into the tour, they announced a slew of shows were postponed "due to illness."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Neil Young and Crazy Horse cancel remaining 2024 tour dates