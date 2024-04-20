Netflix Acquires ‘Calabasas’ Series From Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Creator I. Marlene King

Netflix has acquired the series “Calabasas” from executive producers Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and “Pretty Little Liars” creator I. Marlene King, Variety has confirmed.

Based on the 2021 book “If You Lived Here You’d Be Famous by Now” by Via Bleidner, the upcoming series adaptation follows a 16-year-old sheltered Catholic school girl who’s thrown into unfamiliar territory when she transfers to Calabasas High. King is set to write the adaptation and serve as showrunner.

Kardashian is executive producing with King and her partner Lauren Wagner via Long Lake Media. Additional executive producers include Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski for Belletrist Productions and Alexandra Milchan under her Crescentline banner. The project is currently in development at Netflix.

“Calabasas” reunites Kardashian and Roberts, who worked together on Parts 1 and 2 of “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Kardashian is a Calabasas resident herself, with the city often appearing on the reality series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” In addition to the “Calabasas” series, Netflix secured the rights to the Kardashian-led comedy “The Fifth Wheel” last year.

Along with developing and executive producing the hit teenage drama series “Pretty Little Liars,” King wrote and executive produced the spin-off series “Ravenswood” and “PLL: The Perfectionists.” She also serves as an executive producer on “PLL: Original Sin,” which will drop its second season on May 8 on Max.

Milchan’s producer credits include “Tár,” “The Killer,” “The Wolf of Wall Street” and the Apple TV+ series “Blackbird” and “The Crowded Room.”

Deadline was first to report the “Calabasas” series at Netflix news.

