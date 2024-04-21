Netflix lands Calabasas series from Kim Kardashian and Pretty Little Liars creator

American Horror Story co-stars Kim Kardashian and Emma Roberts are teaming up with Pretty Little Liars creator I Marlene King for the upcoming Netflix series Calabasas.

According to Deadline, Netflix has officially acquired the rights to the series, which will be executive produced by Kardashian, Roberts and King. King will also write the script and act as showrunner.



Based on the book If You Lived Here You'd Be Famous by Now by Via Bleidner, Calabasas is set to follow "a 16-year-old sheltered Catholic school girl who's thrown into unfamiliar territory when she transfers to Calabasas High".

Calabasas reunites Kardashian and Roberts, who recently starred opposite each other in American Horror Story: Delicate.

The hit anthology show's 12th season follows A-list actress Anna Alcott (Roberts) as she desperately tries to figure out who is trying to prevent her from getting pregnant. Meanwhile, Kardashian plays Anna's ruthless publicist Siobhan.

Calabasas isn't the only upcoming Netflix project for Kardashian, as she's also set to star in comedy The Fifth Wheel, in which she'll play the titular "fifth wheel" alongside a female ensemble cast.

Elsewhere for the reality star, it was recently announced she will both star in and executive produce a new documentary series charting the life of Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor. The three-part series, titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar, will air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

She'll also return for the fifth season of her reality TV show The Kardashians on May 23.



In a press release for the new season, Disney+ said: "Just when you think life can't get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavours.

"Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favourite matriarch, Kris."

The Kardashians seasons 1-4 are available to stream now on Disney+. Season 5 premieres on May 23.



