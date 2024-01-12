New on Netflix this week: TV shows to binge-watch now

ITV

If it feels like there's a new Netflix original series dropping every single week, that's because there is – sometimes more than one.



It's a lot to take in, and that's before you even get started on Netflix's ever-expanding catalogue of acquired TV shows.

But don't stress. We've put together a handy, constantly updated compendium of every series or special that's been added in the past few months to Netflix UK, as well as the treats to come over the next couple of months.

Netflix March

March 6

Supersex season 1

Pornographic actor Rocco Siffredi's live is explored in this seven-episode biopic.

March 7

The Gentleman season 1

Problems arise when a man inherits a large business and a country estate and quickly finds himself the head of a large drug business who's tasked with facing off against gangsters.

The Signal limited series



A scientist, who disappears after shortly making a discovery of something incredible, leaves clues for her family to solve.

March 21

3 Body Problem season 1

ITV

The Game of Thrones showrunners tackle the mind-bending work of novelist Cixin Liu in adapting his sci-fi novel of the same name. The story sees one young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China ricochet throughout space and time to a group of scientists in the present day.



Netflix February 2024



February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The live-action adaptation of the Nickelodeon classic is almost upon us!

February 14

Love is Blind season 6

New romantic hopefuls try their hand at blind-dating, leading to their engagement 'I do's – but will the couples survive until the wedding?

February 8

One Day season 1

Based on the book by David Nicholls, this love story follows Emma and Dexter, who spend graduation night together and make a pack to meet each year after that.

February 7

Raël: The Last Prophet season 1

Find out what happened when a UFO-inspired religion spiralled into a controversial cult.

February 2

Let's Talk About CHU season 1

In this Taiwanese romantic-comedy series Vlogger Chu Ai talks openly about sex but it's all a front. When the camera is off she finds the topic much more sensitive as she struggles to navigate the world of dating.

Netflix January 2024

January 25

Griselda limited series

Netflix

Netflix's upcoming drug kingpin drama Griselda sees Modern Family's Sofia Vergara star as Griselda Blanco, the woman behind one of the most profitable cartels in history operating in '70s and '80s Miami.

January 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S season 2

When docuseries meets romance. Love on the Spectrum brings together hopefuls on the autism spectrum together as they navigate the changing and challenging world of dating and relationships.

New on Netflix UK – out recently

January 4

The Brothers Sun season 1

Netflix

Michelle Yeoh heads this action crime series.

January 3

Delicious in Dungeon season 1

Kicking off the Netflix anime slate for the new year, based on the manga from Kui Ryôko, the adaptation sees young adventurer Laios and his company lose all their money and provisions and a member after a dragon attack.

Will they be able to go back and save her with no supplies or food? Thank goodness for Laios who turns the party on to eating monsters.

January 1

Fool Me Once limited series

Harlan Coben fans are in for a treat. The adaptation of his thriller novel of the same name brings together Richard Armitage and Michelle Keegan as a husband and wife duo. Keegan plays the grieving widow struggling to deal with the brutal death of her husband until she catches a glimpse of her deceased hubby on the nanny cam.

You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment limited series

Identical twins switch diets for eight weeks to see how food impacts them.

