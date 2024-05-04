Newest Miami (OH) hockey coach on expectations

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — During what they hope is a deep run through the gruelling Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the Edmonton Oilers will take all the time off they can get. “Rest is always a good thing,” captain Connor McDavid said. “Rest is a weapon this time of year.” The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place to close out the best-of-seven series in five games, advancing to the second round and saving themselves a long trip back to Los Angeles for Game 6. "In the