Newest Miami (OH) hockey coach on expectations
WCPO's Marshall Kramsky spoke with Anthony Noreen, the new head hockey coach at Miami University in his first conversation with a local Cincinnati TV station.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews was back on the Scotiabank Arena ice Thursday morning. That wasn't the case when his Maple Leafs once again faced elimination roughly 10 hours later. Head coach Sheldon Keefe announced following Toronto's 11 a.m. skate — in which Matthews didn't partake — the star sniper would be unavailable for Game 6 with Toronto down 3-2 in its first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins. The 26-year-old was pulled from Game 4 with an illness and didn't suit up in Tuesday's
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team had a decision to make. The Maple Leafs head coach watched his players put in a terrible Game 4 performance on home ice against the Boston Bruins — one that left them sitting in a 3-1 series hole against an opponent seemingly on cruise control to the second round of the Stanley Cup tournament. The disastrous showing last Saturday also included star Toronto forwards Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander bickering on the bench, and brought ugly narrative
Epidemic of questionable calls continues as the Dallas Stars’ Game 5 win over Las Vegas is marred by the refs
Jack Nicklaus got the message loud and clear.
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The classic "Hockey Night in Canada" theme song resounded through a St. John's, N.L., church Friday where friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Bob Cole, the legendary sportscaster who brought some of the sport's most important games to living rooms across the country. Ron MacLean and former NHL goalie Glenn Healy, who both worked alongside Cole on "Hockey Night in Canada," were among the mourners assembled in St. Thomas' Anglican Church to pay tribute to Cole. "
EDMONTON — During what they hope is a deep run through the gruelling Stanley Cup playoffs this spring, the Edmonton Oilers will take all the time off they can get. “Rest is always a good thing,” captain Connor McDavid said. “Rest is a weapon this time of year.” The Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 on Wednesday night at Rogers Place to close out the best-of-seven series in five games, advancing to the second round and saving themselves a long trip back to Los Angeles for Game 6. "In the
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins fired assistant coach Todd Reirden on Friday, just over two weeks after the organization missed out on the playoffs for a second straight season. Reirden was in charge of Pittsburgh's power play. The Penguins struggled while on the man advantage all season despite having a star-studded unit that included Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson. Pittsburgh converted on just 15% of its power play opportunities, 30th in the 32-team NHL.
WINNIPEG — Disbelief seemed to be the overriding emotion among the Winnipeg Jets after their early exit from the NHL playoffs. “I am truly kind of puzzled why it didn’t work because I really thought we had a really good group,” defenceman Dylan DeMelo told reporters Thursday as players met with the media before beginning their early summer vacations. The Jets finished fourth overall in the league and second in the Central Division with a franchise-tying 52 wins (52-24-6). They were riding an eig
Reid Carruthers has returned to the skip position for his four-man team and added Catlin Schneider to the lineup to fill a vacancy caused by the departure of Brad Jacobs. Carruthers started last season as fourth for the Winnipeg-based team but later switched positions with Jacobs, who threw third stones. Jacobs left the squad after the season-ending Grand Slam to skip Brendan Bottcher's previous rink. Schneider, meanwhile, recently became a free agent when his British Columbia-based team announc
NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards and his girlfriend Shannon first went public with their relationship in 2020
The Steelers have declined the fifth-year option on former Bears QB Justin Fields, which would've paid him $25.6 million in 2025.
Jake Paul wants to clarify that it's Mike Tyson who wanted to elevate the stakes in their fight, not him.
Peter Oosterhuis, a former golf analyst CBS, Sky Sports and Golf Chahhel and two-time winner of the European Tour money title, died Thursday, a day short of his 76th birthday. No cause was given by the PGA Tour, which announced his passing. Oosterhuis retired from broadcasting in 2014 with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. During his …
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.
The three-time reigning world champion said ‘money is not going to be the differentiator’ when he considers his future.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Adam Engstrom to a three-year, entry-level contract on Friday. The 20-year-old Engstrom had four goals and 18 assists in 51 games for Rögle BK of the Swedish Hockey League this season, ranking second among defencemen on his team with 22 points. The six-foot-two, 193-pound blueliner added four assists in 15 playoff games as Rogle reached the SHL final. Montreal drafted Engstrom in the third round, 92nd overall, in the 2022 NHL draft. Engstrom re
Three of Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr.'s brothers have run into trouble. Jontay was banned from the NBA. Coban was sentenced to prison. Jevon was arrested on suspicion of DWI.
The athlete, 30, opened up about her mental health journey and career on "The Mental Game" podcast.
Jon Jones explains why a matchup with fellow UFC champ Alex Pereira would be far more meaningful for his career than Tom Aspinall.