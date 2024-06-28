A Newly Energized Joe Biden Addresses The Elephant In The Room

Lydia O'Connor
·1 min read
A Newly Energized Joe Biden Addresses The Elephant In The Room

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, President Joe Biden brought the energy that Democrats were hoping to see at Thursday’s night’s catastrophic debate with Donald Trump.

Speaking in a clear, booming voice over a crowd of supporters, Biden acknowledged the elephant in the room: His stumble-filled debate performance alarmed voters, many of whom were already concerned about his age and cognitive health, and triggered mass panic in his party.

“I know I’m not a young man,” Biden, 81, said. “I don’t walk as easy as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • The Onion Goes Nuclear With Explosive Trump-Biden Debate Headline

    The satirical news site’s front page just might become the next election meme.

  • 7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid

    Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.

  • Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate

    CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.

  • Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate

    The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Melts Down Over Australian TV’s Trump Question, Gets Cut Off

    “What is this?” fumed the far-right Georgia Republican, who suggested the anchor was getting her “marching orders from the Democrat Party.”

  • Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’

    MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”

  • Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate

    Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a

  • Michelle Obama Hurt by Bidens for Freezing Out Hunter’s Ex

    Michelle Obama was not happy with the Biden family over the way they treated her good friend Kathleen Buhle following her divorce from Hunter Biden, according to a report.Two sources familiar with the relationship between the former first lady and the incumbent president’s family told Axios that Michelle has privately spoken about her frustrations at the manner in which the Biden clan mostly exiled Buhle when her marriage to Hunter ended. It’s partly why Michelle hasn’t been campaigning for Joe

  • Democrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could Work

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s debate performance is raising new questions about whether Democrats have any other options in November if the 81-year-old president is no longer willing or able to campaign.Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in Blow to Agency PowerBiden Struggles as He Spars With Trump on

  • McConnell breaks with Trump on vilification of Biden

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) says Joe Biden is a “good guy,” breaking with former President Trump’s repeated efforts to villainize the president as the corrupt mastermind behind schemes to steal elections and persecute political opponents. But McConnell, who has endorsed Trump, says there are plenty of compelling policy reasons to oust Biden from…

  • Tucker Carlson Takes on Australian Reporter After Searing Putin Question

    Tucker Carlson, whose Putin-friendly commentary stretches back years, was at it again during a recent exchange in Australia with a reporter who asked if he felt “any shame” about his stances and having been dubbed a “useful idiot” for the Russian president.Carlson is in the country on a whirlwind speaking tour, joined by some of Australia’s most controversial identities; including Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire-turned-politician who is now on his third attempt to build a replica of the ill-f

  • Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks

    OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.

  • Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.

    President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.

  • Last-Minute Macron-Scholz Move Enrages EU Leaders at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- France and Germany are used to getting their way on the EU stage. But when the bloc’s two biggest economies turned up at Thursday’s crucial European Union summit distracted by their own domestic troubles, they found it harder to throw their weight around. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacyGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyDemocrats Question Replacing Biden: Here’s How It Could WorkSupreme Court Overturns Chevron Rule in B

  • Presidential Debate: Grade Trump vs. Biden — Plus, How Did Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Do?

    Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …

  • China Miscalculated With Europe in Backing Russia, US Envoy Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing misjudged the impact on its relationship with Europe when it provided support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, America’s top diplomat in China said, as ties fray between the world’s No. 2 economy and Western democracies over the conflict.Most Read from BloombergSupreme Court Poised to Allow Emergency Abortions in IdahoSpaceX Tender Offer Said to Value Company at Record $210 BillionSupreme Court Ends OxyContin Settlement, Cracking Sackler ShieldChina’s Finance Elite Face $400,0

  • Critics Clown Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Wild Election 'Self-Own': 'NO Self Awareness'

    Social media users spotted the far-right Republican's hypocrisy as she argued to reduce a top official's salary to $1 over DEI directives.

  • Sandy Hook victim's brother is 'shocked' that a letter Trump once sent him turned up in a Mar-a-Lago evidence photo

    Trump sent JT Lewis a condolence letter in 2018. A draft of the letter was among keepsakes prosecutors say Trump kept mingled with national secrets.

  • No, Donald, Barron Trump’s Peloton at Mar-a-Lago Is Not Off Limits to the Feds

    In their latest push to toss out evidence in Donald Trump’s classified documents case, the former president’s lawyers complained Tuesday that the 2022 raid at Mar-a-Lago was “overly broad” and violated Trump’s rights because FBI agents dared to enter his son Barron and wife Melania’s rooms.“Our argument is that agents searched rooms that they had no probable cause to search…And that bears on the question of whether the search was impermissibly broad for Fourth Amendment purposes,” defense attorn

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Swiftly Takes Down Trump With Blunt Biden Comparison

    Walz stacked the two candidates against each other on the eve of the first presidential debate.