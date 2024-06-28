A Newly Energized Joe Biden Addresses The Elephant In The Room

At a rally in North Carolina on Friday, President Joe Biden brought the energy that Democrats were hoping to see at Thursday’s night’s catastrophic debate with Donald Trump.

Speaking in a clear, booming voice over a crowd of supporters, Biden acknowledged the elephant in the room: His stumble-filled debate performance alarmed voters, many of whom were already concerned about his age and cognitive health, and triggered mass panic in his party.

“I know I’m not a young man,” Biden, 81, said. “I don’t walk as easy as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to, but I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth, I know right from wrong, I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related...