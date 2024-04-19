News bulletin 2024/04/19 20:24

Latest Stories
Fact Check: People Are Claiming Trump Never Attended His Children's Graduations. Here's What We Found
The former president's complaint that he might be unable to attend his son Barron's high school graduation due to his trial spawned misinformation.
- HuffPost
George Conway Details ‘Oh, It’s Daddy’ Call To Ivanka That Exposed Trump’s Fears
It showed the then-president "was very, very concerned," said the conservative attorney.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Details How Staffers Would Keep Former President Awake
One-time "Apprentice" contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman also predicted a Trump outburst in his hush money trial.
- The Daily Beast
Fox News Anchor Reminds GOP Senator That Trump Killed His Border Deal
Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi
- HuffPost
Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Incredibly Worrisome Claim About Speaker Turnover
The far-right lawmaker seems to have an aversion to stable leadership.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Trial Now Has 12 Jurors—and One Angry Man
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
- The Independent
House hearing turns into chaos as Republican chairman challenged over Biden ‘corruption’ smear: ‘No, you need therapy!’
James Comer and Jamie Raskin bickered with each other throughout the heated hearing
- The Daily Beast
Iran Issues Unprecedented Nuclear Threat in Duel With Israel
Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANAIran warned on Thursday that it might review its nuclear “doctrine,” threatening a potential break from the publicly stated “peaceful” objectives of its nuclear program.“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” said Ahmad Haghtalab, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, according to Tasnim. “If the Zionist regi
- HuffPost
Lara Trump's Take On Father-In-Law's Hush Money Charges Is A Real Doozy
She may have understated the allegations just a touch.
- The Canadian Press
Trump loses bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits while he fights criminal charges in the 2020 election case
WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers' request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden
- HuffPost
Jasmine Crockett Exposes GOP's Ukraine 'Misinformation' In Under 2 Minutes
"And I'm tired of it because I didn't come to this chamber to play games," Crockett said.
- The Wrap
Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video
The former president read aloud from a pile of positive stories and editorials after leaving court Thursday The post Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- NY Daily News
Editorial: No debate about it: A fitting end to the ridiculous impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas
The 49 Senate Republicans spent Wednesday afternoon furiously sputtering that they weren’t allowed to debate if Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, duly and formally impeached by the House, should be tried in the upper chamber. It’s their own fault, having blocked a chance to engage in several hours of debate, so they have nothing to complain about. Under the normal ...
- The Hill
Moskowitz confronts Greene on Ukraine, Nazi remarks
Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) confronted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a Wednesday hearing about her false claims that Nazism was rampant in Ukraine — an argument frequently touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin to justify his country’s invasion of Ukraine. In a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “Defending America from the Chinese Communist Party’s…
- The Daily Beast
Kremlin Crying About France Seizing Villa From Putin’s Ex-Wife
ReutersThe Kremlin is not pleased that French authorities have taken aim at Vladimir Putin’s ex-wife.A French court’s decision to seize the $5.7-million villa belonging to Russian citizen Artur Ocheretny, the new husband of Lyudmila Ocheretnaya (formerly Putina), is “a priori illegal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. The “Souzanna” villa in Anglet, near Biarritz, was seized back in December 2023 but the news only became public this week, according to the local publica
- The Canadian Press
Labour leader urges unions to expose Poilievre's working-class overtures as 'fraud'
OTTAWA — The head of Canada's largest labour organization is calling Pierre Poilievre a "fraud" for portraying himself as a friend of the working class. Canadian Labour Congress Bea Bruske wants union leaders to do everything they can to expose him before the next federal election. Bruske delivered her call to arms today as delegates gathered in Ottawa to plot strategy ahead of the vote, which must happen before October 2025. Canada's three main political parties are already battling for blue-co
- Yahoo News
Trump trial update: Trump rebuked by judge for speaking during jury selection — and 7 jurors are seated
On Tuesday, the second day of former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial, Judge Juan Merchan rebuked defense lawyers after Trump was heard muttering his disapproval of an answer given by a potential juror in the case.
- Snopes
Unpacking Biden's Claim that Trump Called US Soldiers 'Suckers' and 'Losers'
While attempting to sway voters ahead of the 2024 election, Biden is often repeating this years-old story about Trump.
- Entertainment Weekly
Bill O'Reilly jabs “The View”, makes $10,000 bet in Rosie O'Donnell argument over Donald Trump conviction
"People were better with him? You're out of your mind," O'Donnell told O'Reilly.
- HuffPost
Seriously?!? Stephen Colbert Spots 'Unsettling' Poll Where Trump Has A Huge Lead
The "Late Show" host breaks down one of the strangest polls you'll ever see.