News bulletin 2024/04/27 09:24

Latest Stories
- CNN
Secret Service says agent on Harris’ detail was removed from assignment after distressing behavior
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after displaying behavior that colleagues found “distressing,” the agency said.
- The Daily Beast
Prosecutors Reveal Who’s Paying the Lawyers for Trump’s Longtime Assistant
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesWhen Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors called their second witness in Donald Trump’s criminal case on Friday, they wanted the jury to note who is paying for the lawyers for this prosecution witness: Trump.Rhona Graff, who served as Donald Trump’s executive assistant and so-called gatekeeper for 34 years, was called by prosecutors on Friday to testify in her former boss’ criminal hush-money trial. And almost immediately, Assistant District Attorney S
- CNN Business
Right-wing media ruptures over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to oust Mike Johnson
As Greene threatens to oust House Speaker Johnson over his support for Ukraine aid, a rift has ruptured in the MAGA Media landscape.
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Courthouse Birthday Greeting To His Wife
"It would be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial," the former president said of Melania Trump.
- HuffPost
Harvard Law Professor Offers Scathing Summary Of SCOTUS-Trump Arguments
Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Lawyer Spots Donald Trump’s ‘Big Mistake’ That Will ‘Make His Campaign Cringe’
“That just brings back all those bad memories about that issue," Jim Schultz told CNN's Jake Tapper.
- The Daily Beast
Barr: Trump Brought Up ‘Things Like’ Executing Rivals a Lot
CNNBill Barr, Donald Trump’s former attorney general who once said that voting for the indicted ex-president would be “playing Russian roulette with the country,” stood by his decision to vote for Trump in November while also suggesting that Trump used to regularly float the idea of executing his political rivals while in office.Barr made the nonchalant admission Friday during a CNN interview when anchor Kaitlan Collins mentioned former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Grif
- HuffPost
Trump Lawyer Argues He Could Legally Order Assassination Of Political Rival
"I'm trying to understand what the disincentive is from turning the Oval Office into the seat of criminal activity in this country," Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said.
- CNN
‘A big mistake’: Ex-Trump White House lawyer reacts to Trump’s mention of Charlottesville
Former White House attorney Jim Schultz reacts to former President Donald Trump’s remarks comparing campus protests about the Israel-Hamas war to the deadly Charlottesville neo-Nazi rally.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Video Supposedly Shows Biden Trying to Shake Hands with a 'Ghost' on Stage. Here's the Truth
The president's physical and mental abilities were under increased scrutiny leading up to the 2024 election.
- USA TODAY
Trump at Supreme Court: Ham sandwiches and solar eclipses - Justice Alito has questions
During arguments over Donald Trump's immunity claim, Justice Samuel Alito raised the saying that grand juries would indict a ham sandwich if asked to.
- INSIDER
The mysterious life of Melania Trump, a former supermodel who is the subject of fashion scandals and bizarre conspiracy theories
Melania Trump broke from first lady tradition in many ways. On her birthday, here's a look at her life and how she fared as the first lady.
- CNN
Opinion: Truth takes its revenge on Trump and his team
It may be temporary, but in recent days, the deceivers have been put on the defensive, writes Frida Ghitis.
- Bloomberg
Ex-Trump Assistant Tells of Stormy Daniels Visit to Trump Tower
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant, who worked for his real estate empire for decades, told a jury that she has a “vague recollection” of seeing Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower sometime before 2015.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesWall Street Humbled as Fa
- Reuters
Putin urges restraint in state seizure of assets
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reminded prosecutors that seizing assets and turning them over to state ownership is only justified in cases where failing to act might jeopardise Russia's national security. Many assets in Russia have changed hands in the last two years. Hundreds of foreign companies left Russia after Moscow sent its troops into Ukraine in February 2022, in some cases selling cheaply to local management.
- The Wrap
Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video
"And do you say to them, 'You coward?'" radio host Howard Stern asks The post Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Offers Macabre Characterization Of What Happens To All His Loyal Aides
Cassidy Hutchinson also addressed the new indictment of her onetime boss, former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.
- The Daily Beast
Sonia Sotomayor Shreds Claim President Can Kill Political Rivals With Immunity
Getty Images An attorney for Donald Trump on Thursday tried to convince the U.S. Supreme Court that his client could have murdered his political rivals with immunity, whether for official state purposes or just because he felt like it—and Justice Sonia Sotomayor was not having it.On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Trump’s presidential immunity case, and discussion largely focused on determining if there is immunity for a president’s “official acts.”Justice Sonia Sotomayor cu
- HuffPost
Justice Jackson Schools Trump Lawyer On Presidential Immunity
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson argued with Donald Trump’s attorney about why presidents should face criminal liability.
- Reuters
Analysis-Arrest of Russian defence minister's deputy may be strike by rival 'clan'
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's defence minister, has tried to send a "business as usual" message since his deputy was arrested on a bribery charge. On the surface, the timing of the detention on Tuesday of Timur Ivanov, one of Shoigu's 12 deputy ministers, was unexpected, coming when Russia is waging war in Ukraine and the authorities have made discrediting the army a jailable offence. Allegations of graft funding a lifestyle way beyond his means made against 48-year-old Ivanov by the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption foundation had been in the public domain for more than a year with no apparent fallout.