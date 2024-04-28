News bulletin 2024/04/28 08:24

Latest Stories
- Deadline
Joe Biden Stings Trump At White House Correspondents’ Dinner: “Donald Has Had A Few Tough Days Lately. You Might Call It Stormy Weather”
Joe Biden got in a few zingers at his rival Donald Trump, but he devoted a large part of his remarks to the serious threat to democracy. “Donald has had a few tough days lately. You might call it stormy weather,” Biden quipped, referencing Trump’s current hush money trial. The president also riffed on reports …
- The Daily Beast
Barr: Trump Brought Up ‘Things Like’ Executing Rivals a Lot
CNNBill Barr, Donald Trump’s former attorney general who once said that voting for the indicted ex-president would be “playing Russian roulette with the country,” stood by his decision to vote for Trump in November while also suggesting that Trump used to regularly float the idea of executing his political rivals while in office.Barr made the nonchalant admission Friday during a CNN interview when anchor Kaitlan Collins mentioned former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah Grif
- The Daily Beast
Prosecutors Reveal Who’s Paying the Lawyers for Trump’s Longtime Assistant
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesWhen Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors called their second witness in Donald Trump’s criminal case on Friday, they wanted the jury to note who is paying for the lawyers for this prosecution witness: Trump.Rhona Graff, who served as Donald Trump’s executive assistant and so-called gatekeeper for 34 years, was called by prosecutors on Friday to testify in her former boss’ criminal hush-money trial. And almost immediately, Assistant District Attorney S
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tower: Take a Tour of the Saddest Building in NYC
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFor the duration of his criminal trial, Donald J. Trump has moved back into the penthouse of Trump Tower at the corner of 5th Avenue and 56th Street. With the owner and former president back in residence, you might think they’d spruce up the abutting commercial and retail space. You’d be wrong. The Daily Beast dropped in earlier this week for a tour of the “crown jewel of The Trump Organization.”FIFTH AVENUE ENTRANCEMetal barriers tak
- HuffPost
Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump's Courthouse Birthday Greeting To His Wife
"It would be nice to be with her, but I’m at a courthouse for a rigged trial," the former president said of Melania Trump.
- CNN Business
Right-wing media ruptures over Marjorie Taylor Greene’s threat to oust Mike Johnson
As Greene threatens to oust House Speaker Johnson over his support for Ukraine aid, a rift has ruptured in the MAGA Media landscape.
- HuffPost
Harvard Law Professor Offers Scathing Summary Of SCOTUS-Trump Arguments
Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”
- LA Times
Opinion: The Supreme Court just showed us that Trump is not incompetent. He's a master of corruption
Don't laugh off the former president just because he is unhinged. He controls the Republican Party from the MAGA trenches to the halls of Congress and the high court.
- HuffPost
'Daily Show' Bit Lays Bare A Damning Contradiction Of Donald Trump
The former president's dueling narratives are exposed by Jordan Klepper, Ronny Chieng and Michael Kosta.
- INSIDER
The mysterious life of Melania Trump, a former supermodel who is the subject of fashion scandals and bizarre conspiracy theories
Melania Trump broke from first lady tradition in many ways. On her birthday, here's a look at her life and how she fared as the first lady.
- CNN
How Justice Amy Coney Barrett drove the Supreme Court’s debate on abortion and Trump immunity
Chief Justice John Roberts may emerge as the pivotal vote in two politically charged cases on abortion and presidential immunity the Supreme Court heard this week, but it was Justice Amy Coney Barrett who owned the arguments.
- The Hill
Trump rips Romney as ‘total loser’ while endorsing a potential replacement
Former President Trump went after Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (R) and endorsed his possible replacement in a post on Truth Social Saturday. “Trent Staggs is 100% MAGA, and is running to fill The Mitt Romney, a Total Loser, Seat as the next Senator from the Great State of Utah!” Trump said in his Saturday post. …
- USA TODAY
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defends shooting family dog that was 'untrainable.'
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the dog ruined a hunt and later attacked chickens owned by a local family in her upcoming memoir.
- Bloomberg
Ex-Trump Assistant Tells of Stormy Daniels Visit to Trump Tower
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s longtime personal assistant, who worked for his real estate empire for decades, told a jury that she has a “vague recollection” of seeing Stormy Daniels at Trump Tower sometime before 2015.Most Read from BloombergBHP’s $39 Billion Copper Play Was Years in the MakingApple Intensifies Talks With OpenAI for iPhone Generative AI FeaturesPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingThe Long, Slow Death of Urban NightlifeFed Repricing Gives Rise to New
- The Canadian Press
Long lines form and frustration grows as Cuba runs short of cash
HAVANA (AP) — Alejandro Fonseca stood in line for several hours outside a bank in Havana hoping to withdraw Cuban pesos from an ATM, but when it was almost his turn, the cash ran out. He angrily hopped on his electric tricycle and traveled several kilometers to another branch where he finally managed to withdraw some money after wasting the entire morning. “It shouldn’t be so difficult to get the money you earn by working,” the 23-year-old Fonseca told The Associated Press in a recent interview.
- Business Insider
The red flags that will tell us when China's actually ready to invade Taiwan
Signs are growing that China could be readying for a showdown over Taiwan. These are the warning signs China experts closely track.
- CNN
Opinion: Truth takes its revenge on Trump and his team
It may be temporary, but in recent days, the deceivers have been put on the defensive, writes Frida Ghitis.
- Charlotte Observer
Charlotte evangelical pastor in national spotlight, called Trump Bible ‘disgusting’
Sermon denouncing God Bless the USA Bible as “blasphemous” draws millions of views on social media.
- NY Daily News
Editorial: Immune to logic: Donald Trump’s nonsensical argument before the Supreme Court
Thursday, the American public witnessed — or heard, rather, given the Supreme Court’s stubborn refusal to allow cameras in its courtroom — a bewildering moment. We heard as the lawyer for a former president of the United States argued before our nation’s highest court that the president is effectively a king, above the law unless his immunity is stripped away by a complicated political ...
- The New York Times
Putin’s War Will Soon Reach Russians’ Tax Bills
BERLIN — President Vladimir Putin of Russia is about to institute a rare tax increase on corporations and high earners, a move that reflects both the burgeoning costs of his war in Ukraine and the firm control he has over the Russian elite as he embarks on a fifth term in office. Financial technocrats in Putin’s government are searching for new ways to fund not just an expensive war in Ukraine but also a broader confrontation with the West that is likely to remain costly for years. Russia is all