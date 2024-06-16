News bulletin 2024/06/16 06:24

Latest Stories
- People
Donald Trump's Fixation with Former “The Apprentice” Contestant Jennifer Murphy Explored in New Book (Exclusive)
Murphy previously claimed that Trump had kissed her. Now, an upcoming book titled 'Apprentice in Wonderland' explores the pair's alleged bond at length
- The Daily Beast
Trump Couldn’t Stop Gibbering in Front of Nation’s Biggest CEOs
Former President Donald Trump left some of the country’s most powerful CEOs scratching their heads, cringing, or just outright laughing during a private meeting in the nation’s capital on Thursday.On MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday, CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin said he’d spoken to several CEOs who were at the gathering, including many who considered themselves pro-Trump. Among the attendees were Apple’s Tim Cook and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon.“They walked away from that meeting, I think, a bit
- Associated Press
Trump challenges Biden to a cognitive test but confuses the name of the doctor who tested him
Donald Trump on Saturday night suggested President Joe Biden “should have to take a cognitive test," only to confuse who administered the test to him in the next sentence. The former president and presumptive Republican nominee referred to Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who was the White House physician for part of his presidency, as "Ronny Johnson.” The moment came as Trump was questioning Biden's mental acuity, something he often does on the campaign trail and social media.
- HuffPost
Milwaukee Democrat Responds To Trump's 'Horrible City' Insult With Brutal One-Liner
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore explained why the former president's slur was pure projection.
- The Independent
Fauci recounts expletive-laden lecture he got from Trump when stock market didn’t increase enough on vaccine news
Anthony Fauci has a new book plan and detailed one conversation with trump where the president said he “loved” him, but also expressed anger with the doctor.
- HuffPost
Laura Ingraham’s Donald Trump Prediction Sends Shudders Across Social Media
Critics spotted a certain disturbing vibe to the Fox News personality’s commentary.
- The New York Times
Fauci Speaks His Mind on Trump’s Rages and Their ‘Complicated’ Relationship
WASHINGTON — Three months into the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci was at home in northwest Washington when he answered his cellphone to President Donald Trump screaming at him in an expletive-laden rant. He had incurred the president’s wrath by remarking that the vaccines under development might not provide long-lasting immunity. That was the day, June 3, 2020, “that I first experienced the brunt of the president’s rage,” Fauci writes in his forthcoming autobiography. Fauci has long bee
- Business Insider
A Russian tank stuck in a large crater became a sitting duck for Ukraine's drones, a video appears to show
A video released by Ukraine's 68th Jaeger Brigade appears to show a Russian tank falling into a crater and exploding under Ukrainian fire.
- The Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Promises to ‘Lock Up’ Fauci for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Dr. Anthony Fauci “belongs in prison” for “crimes against humanity” at a conservative conference in Detroit on Saturday.Greene gave a speech at Turning Point USA’s People’s Convention this weekend, where she dug into Democratic politicians and the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.“I’ll never forget when the Biden administration and Nancy Pelosi, as speaker of the House,
- HuffPost
Lawrence O’Donnell Spots Ted Cruz’s Most Cringeworthy Moment With Donald Trump
“Did he think Donald Trump could see through the door?” joked the MSNBC anchor.
- The Independent
‘I talk to a lot of presidents’: Serena Williams gets testy when asked about Trump after being named on regular call list
‘I spoke to every president since I’ve been alive, including Ronald Reagan, I’ll have you know,’ former tennis star says
- HuffPost
GOP Senate Nominee Totally Craps On Donald Trump's Endorsement
The Republican candidate pushed back at the former president's support -- to Fox News, no less.
- HuffPost
Social Media Mocks Lindsey Graham's Suck-Up Birthday Message To Trump
The South Carolina Republican appears to have edited his original post and added the word "president" to appease Trump.
- The Canadian Press
Putin offers truce if Ukraine exits Russian-claimed areas and drops NATO bid. Kyiv rejects it
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Friday to “immediately” order a cease-fire in Ukraine and start negotiations if Kyiv began withdrawing troops from the four regions annexed by Moscow in 2022 and renounced plans to join NATO. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected what he called an ultimatum by Putin to surrender more territory.
- Business Insider
Russia has brought out its S-500, an 'experimental' weapon it's never used before, Ukrainian spy chief says as Ukraine hunts air defenses in Crimea
Russia only has one S-500 and has never used it before. Ukraine says it's now deployed to defend against Ukraine's relentless attacks on Crimea.
- HuffPost
Jimmy Kimmel Taunts ‘Spineless Little Mitch’ McConnell Over Cowardly Trump Move
The late night host tore into the Senate minority leader for a stunning change of tune on the former president.
- The Independent
Religious conservatives are coming out hot against IVF. Trump is in trouble
The Republican Party and its presumptive presidential nominee are struggling to articulate a position on reproductive rights
- CNN
Retired judge offers stark warning about U.S. Supreme Court
David Tatel joins The Lead
- Bloomberg
Sunak Forced to Deny Being Snubbed at G-7 After D-Day Gaffe
(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak can’t afford another D-day gaffe. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Plane Plunged Within 400 Feet of Ocean Near HawaiiFlesh-Eating Bacteria That Can Kill in Two Days Spreads in JapanYes, Everyone Really Is Sick a Lot More Often After CovidWells Fargo Fires Over a Dozen for ‘Simulation of Keyboard Activity’Danes Asked to Keep Supplies, Iodine Pills to Prepare for CrisesOn what is likely one of his last high-profile international trips, the UK prime minister was left den
- The Hill
Biden campaign trolls Trump’s 78 ‘accomplishments’ on former president’s birthday
The Biden campaign wished former President Trump a happy 78th birthday Friday with a mocking list of 78 “accomplishments” highlighting his legal troubles and some controversial moments from his time in office. The list included Trump’s multiple felony convictions in New York late last month, some of his difficulties as a business owner, his handling…