News bulletin 2024/06/29 14:24

Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'
The former president declared that Democrats don't have a "clue" before mixing up electricity and solar power.
- Business Insider
Trump's NJ golf club liquor licenses are in Jr.'s name. Hiding behind his son isn't helping as the state moves to revoke.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
- ABC News
Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
- INSIDER
7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
- Cover Media
Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
- The Canadian Press
Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem
- CNN
Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
- The Daily Beast
Donald Trump Will Try to Annihilate Jake Tapper at the Debate
Donald Trump may be standing across from Joe Biden during Thursday‘s presidential debate on CNN—but it’ll be Jake Tapper who will be his true enemy.The moderator will likely be the target of repeated jabs from Trump which one network executive who organized previous debates involving the ex-president told the Beast would be impossible for Tapper and his co-moderator Dana Bash to stop.Trump and his allies have spent weeks signaling that they will go after CNN and particularly Jake Tapper, long a
- The Wrap
Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video
"The point has to be performance in terms of what a president does," the vice president told the CNN anchor The post Exasperated Kamala Harris Spars With Anderson Cooper Over Joe Biden’s Debate Performance | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
- Bloomberg
The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyPanicked Emails, Gallows Humor: The Aftermath of Biden's Debate DisasterThe Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden?Biden’s Disastrous Debate Accelerates Doubts Over CandidacySuprem
- The Hill
Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
- The Canadian Press
Jagmeet Singh makes his case to Alberta's new NDP leader amid party separation talks
OTTAWA — Breaking up the federal and provincial arms of the New Democratic Party would be a mistake, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh suggested on Thursday, as members in Alberta increasingly vocalize their desire for a separation.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Biden has no business running for president. The debate proved it.
President Joe Biden has visibly declined in recent years, and if he wanted to quell voters' fears, this debate was the time to do it. He failed.
- TVLine.com
Presidential Debate: Grade Trump vs. Biden — Plus, How Did Moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash Do?
Less than five months before Americans cast their ballot for former President Donald Trump or incumbent President Joe Biden, the candidates took part in the first of two presidential debates. CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderated Thursday’s audience-free spectacle, which was simulcast on all major news networks. The first presidential debate of the 2024 …
- TVLine.com
Jon Stewart Mocks Biden and Trump After First Debate: ‘Both of These Men Should Be Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs’ (Watch)
With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers all on vacation, all eyes were on Jon Stewart for his reaction to Thursday’s presidential debate. The Daily Show went live 30 minutes after President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump left the CNN stage following a 90-minute, audience-free melee moderated by Jake Tapper …
- CBC
Irving shipyard marks start of contract to build 15 navy warships
Hundreds of Irving shipyard workers and invited guests cheered as one of their newest colleagues, Deion Parsons, made a test weld on a piece of steel to mark the beginning of a contract that may keep the young welder employed for at least 25 years.The Halifax yard has been contracted to build 15 destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy to replace the aging and increasingly expensive-to-maintain Halifax-class frigates.Defence Minister Bill Blair called it "the largest shipbuilding initiative that C
- The Hill
Ex-Trump backer Peter Thiel: ‘If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump’
Tech billionaire Peter Thiel, formerly one of former President Trump’s largest financial backers, said Thursday that he won’t be giving Trump any money during this campaign cycle, but that may still vote for him. “If you hold a gun to my head, I’ll vote for Trump,” Thiel said in an interview on stage at the…
- The Canadian Press
North Carolina's restrictions on public mask-wearing are now law after some key revisions
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's contentious restrictions on public mask-wearing became law on Thursday after GOP lawmakers successfully overrode a veto by the state's Democratic governor.
- Business Insider
China says it picked up a submarine detector dropped by a US Navy aircraft in the South China Sea
A video shared by Chinese state media shows a US Navy plane dropping something into the sea. China called it a submarine detector.