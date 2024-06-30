News bulletin 2024/06/30 13:24

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
- HuffPost
Critics Clown Trump's 'IDIOTIC' Electric Planes Remarks: 'Dumb As A Box Of Rocks'
"What happens if the sun isn’t shining while you’re up in the air?” the former president asked at a rally in Virginia.
- The Wrap
The Philadelphia Inquirer Calls on Trump to Drop Out of Presidential Race: ‘He Mainly Spews Raw Sewage’
The editorial comes the day after the New York Times called on Joe Biden to drop out The post The Philadelphia Inquirer Calls on Trump to Drop Out of Presidential Race: ‘He Mainly Spews Raw Sewage’ appeared first on TheWrap.
- Business Insider
Trump's NJ golf club liquor licenses are in Jr.'s name. Hiding behind his son isn't helping as the state moves to revoke.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
- INSIDER
7 Democrats who could replace Biden if he drops his 2024 reelection bid
Some Democrats are saying there will be conversations about who could replace President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance.
- ABC News
Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
- The Hill
Carville on Biden’s dismal debate: He relies on ‘employees’ not ‘advisers’
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said President Biden does not have advisers telling him what to do, he has employees, in comments after his poor debate showing on Thursday night. Since the debate between Biden and former President Trump, the conversation has been centered around if Biden should step aside and allow another Democrat to…
- CNN
Russia wants to confront NATO but dares not fight it on the battlefield – so it’s waging a hybrid war instead
When someone tried – and failed – to burn down a bus garage in Prague earlier this month, the unsuccessful arson attack didn’t draw much attention. Until, that is, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala revealed it was “very likely” that Moscow was behind it.
- CNN
Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
- The Canadian Press
Ford kicks backbencher out of Ontario PC caucus after she met with far-right figure
TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford kicked a backbencher out of the Progressive Conservative caucus on Friday after what he called repeated and serious lapses in judgment. Goldie Ghamari, who represents the Ottawa-area riding of Carleton, recently took a virtual meeting with Tommy Robinson, the former leader of the far-right English Defence League. After Ghamari posted on social media about the meeting, the National Council of Canadian Muslims called Robinson an Islamophobe and urged Ford to rem
- HuffPost
Joe Scarborough Issues Stark Warning After Biden Debate: ‘Unless Things Change’
MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” host had some tough love and harsh truths for the president, who he said now must be the focus of “hard questions.”
- HuffPost
Adam Kinzinger Hits Back At Ex-Trump Adviser For Mocking Biden Endorsement: 'Makes Me Proud'
The former GOP lawmaker wasn't having it with David Urban's attempt to clown him for backing Joe Biden's reelection campaign.
- Deadline
Sharon Stone Offers Counterpoint To Hollywood’s Panic About Biden Debate Performance
UPDATED with Stone comment: After an outpouring of concern from Hollywood notables prompted by Joe Biden’s performance in the first 2024 presidential debate, Sharon Stone offered a counterpoint today in a video she posted to Instagram. “I’ve been thinking a lot about last night’s debate,” Stone says to the camera from the passenger seat of …
- Bloomberg
The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergBiden's Defiance Has Democrats Fearing They'll Lose White HouseGavin Newsom Is Ready for the Biden EmergencyBiden Asks Donors to Stick With Him After Disastrous DebateChinese Golf Carts Surging Into US Prompt Pleas for 100% TariffCLOs Ha
- The Hill
Barrett breaks with conservatives over Jan. 6 obstruction charge ruling
In a pointed dissent, Justice Amy Coney Barrett skewered her fellow justices over their decision to narrow an obstruction charge used to prosecute scores of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 on Friday to side with Joseph Fischer, a former police officer accused of partaking in the…
- HuffPost
Bob Woodward Calls Joe Biden's Debate Performance A 'Political Hydrogen Bomb'
The two-time Pulitzer Prize winner said the burgeoning calls for the president to step down were "inevitable" after his poor debate showing.
- The Canadian Press
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
At ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France a month ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a warning about the state of democracy.
- The Daily Beast
Supreme Court Tells Bannon He’s Gotta Show Up to Jail on Monday
MAGA loyalist Steve Bannon will have to report to jail on Monday after the nation’s highest court declined to indulge his pleas for a last-minute reprieve.Bannon, 70, was sentenced to four months in jail in 2022 for contempt of Congress after he blew off a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot. He has spent two years since then trying every avenue of appeal, arguing that he was only following the advice of his lawyer, who told him then-President Donald Trump had evoked
- The Canadian Press
After president's debate debacle, Jill Biden delivering the message that they're still all in
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jill Biden was right at her husband's side Saturday as they exited Air Force One to head for a pair of campaign stops at luxurious vacation homes on Long Island. And she got straight to the point when it was her turn to introduce the president at a tony fundraiser.
- CBC
Irving shipyard marks start of contract to build 15 navy warships
Hundreds of Irving shipyard workers and invited guests cheered as one of their newest colleagues, Deion Parsons, made a test weld on a piece of steel to mark the beginning of a contract that may keep the young welder employed for at least 25 years.The Halifax yard has been contracted to build 15 destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy to replace the aging and increasingly expensive-to-maintain Halifax-class frigates.Defence Minister Bill Blair called it "the largest shipbuilding initiative that C