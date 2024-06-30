News bulletin 2024/06/30 19:24

ABC News

Donald Trump's top advisers are planning to overhaul and shorten the Republican Party's platform so that it will be "in line" with the former president's "vision for America's future," according to a memo sent to the party's platform committee that was obtained by ABC News. The memo comes as some more socially conservative RNC members -- along with some anti-abortion groups -- have expressed concern that the platform this cycle might adopt Trump's stance on reproductive rights, which would lift the call for a 20-week federal abortion ban that is part of the current platform's language. Trump has been clear about his opposition to a federal ban and his preference for this issue to be left up to the states.