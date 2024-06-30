News bulletin 2024/06/30 19:24

Latest Stories
- The Olympian
Daddy died a MAGA. His last words were apologies for how his Trumpism hurt our family | Opinion
Your memory is all you leave, writes Jess Piper. That’s it. You are what you say and the way you make others feel. Nothing else matters. | Opinion
- CBC
Cash transactions are way down. These advocates say the feds need to do something
A consumer group is urgently calling on the federal government to follow other jurisdictions in the U.S and Europe and bring in legislation to stem the slide toward a cashless society. Only 10 per cent of transactions in Canada today are done using cash, according to Carlos Castiblanco, an economist with the group Option Consommateurs."There is a need to protect cash right now before more merchants start refusing [it]," Castiblanco recently told CBC Radio's Ontario Today.It's critical to act now
- The Canadian Press
A private call of top Democrats fuels more insider anger about Biden's debate performance
NEW YORK (AP) — A sense of concern is growing inside the top ranks of the Democratic Party that leaders of Joe Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee are not taking seriously enough the impact of the president’s troubling debate performance earlier in the week.
- Business Insider
Trump's NJ golf club liquor licenses are in Jr.'s name. Hiding behind his son isn't helping as the state moves to revoke.
The liquor licenses for Trump's 3 New Jersey golf clubs are all in his eldest son's name. But hiding behind Jr. isn't helping as NJ moves to revoke.
- CNN
Russia wants to confront NATO but dares not fight it on the battlefield – so it’s waging a hybrid war instead
When someone tried – and failed – to burn down a bus garage in Prague earlier this month, the unsuccessful arson attack didn’t draw much attention. Until, that is, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala revealed it was “very likely” that Moscow was behind it.
- ABC News
Biden addresses poor debate performance, attacks Trump at Raleigh rally
President Joe Biden on Friday addressed his poor performance in Thursday's presidential debate, just hours after he faltered on stage in his matchup against former President Donald Trump. During the rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, a more energetic-appearing Biden acknowledged that he's not a young man, but contended that his morals and history prove that he's still fit for the job. Biden spent much of the rally pointing out what he called Trump's false claims during the debate about the economy, immigration and crime.
- Moneywise
Kevin O'Leary explains why Wall Street is starting to come around on Donald Trump ahead of the US election
He also points out a “killer” issue lingering in America.
- The Hill
Carville on Biden’s dismal debate: He relies on ‘employees’ not ‘advisers’
Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville said President Biden does not have advisers telling him what to do, he has employees, in comments after his poor debate showing on Thursday night. Since the debate between Biden and former President Trump, the conversation has been centered around if Biden should step aside and allow another Democrat to…
- USA TODAY
Historian who predicted 9 of the last 10 election results says Democrats shouldn't drop Joe Biden
“Debate performances can be overcome,” Allan Lichtman said. “At the first sign of adversity the spineless Democrats want to throw under the bus, their own incumbent president.”
- CNN
Opinion: The real loser in Thursday’s debate
CNN Opinion asked political contributors to weigh in on the first presidential debate of the 2024 race.
- CNN
A year ago, she drank battery acid to escape life under the Taliban. Today, she has a message for other Afghan girls
Arzo survived a suicide attempt but now faces a new threat that could send her family – and millions like them – back to Afghanistan and a life that has become so intolerable for women and girls that some would rather die.
- INSIDER
Biden meets family at Camp David as calls to exit the race grow
The meeting was pre-planned but is a timely opportunity for Biden to discuss the future of his campaign with the most influential people in his life.
- Business Insider
Meet NATO's next chief, the 'Trump whisperer' and fierce critic of Vladimir Putin
Rutte's experience and personality could be key to "Trump-proofing" the NATO alliance, one expert said.
- Bloomberg
The Question on Democrats’ Minds: How to Replace Biden
(Bloomberg) -- An alarmingly poor debate performance by President Joe Biden is raising new questions about whether Democrats have alternatives to retaining the 81-year-old incumbent as their candidate in the November presidential election.Most Read from BloombergBiden's Defiance Has Democrats Fearing They'll Lose White HouseBiden Asks Donors to Stick With Him After Disastrous DebateCLOs Have Too Much Money and Are Running Out of Things to BuySingapore Loses Last 18-Hole Public Golf Course to Red
- Cover Media
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand lead celebrity reactions to Trump Biden debate
The divas, and others, took to their social media accounts to express their views after the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of this year's American federal election. Bette, 78, wrote on X/Twitter: "All my friends are taking their blood pressure medicine now, preparing for the debate. I wonder how many TV screens are going to be broken tonight?" As the televised debate took place, Bette called out 78-year-old Donald's remarks, writing: "My God, the way this f**ker lies. It's just astonishing.”
- GOBankingRates
Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet
Former president Donald Trump recently suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Check Out: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are...
- The Canadian Press
Hungary's populist Orbán to take over EU presidency as many issues hang in the balance
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — When Hungary takes over the helm of the European Union on July 1, many politicians in Brussels will have the same thing on their minds: whether populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will use the role to further his reputation as the bloc’s main spoiler.
- The Olympian
WA to become third state to punish ‘stealthing.’ Here’s what else will become law on Monday
Here are new Washington state laws that take effect July 1.
- The Canadian Press
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
At ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in France a month ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a warning about the state of democracy.
- ABC News
Trump campaign memo signals plans to reduce the national GOP platform
Donald Trump's top advisers are planning to overhaul and shorten the Republican Party's platform so that it will be "in line" with the former president's "vision for America's future," according to a memo sent to the party's platform committee that was obtained by ABC News. The memo comes as some more socially conservative RNC members -- along with some anti-abortion groups -- have expressed concern that the platform this cycle might adopt Trump's stance on reproductive rights, which would lift the call for a 20-week federal abortion ban that is part of the current platform's language. Trump has been clear about his opposition to a federal ban and his preference for this issue to be left up to the states.