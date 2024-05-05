NEWS OF THE WEEK: FKA Twigs has developed her own deepfake

The British musician, real name Tahliah Barnett, revealed the news in a written testimony in which she highlighted how the technology can be used when a celebrity has consent and control over it. "In the past year, I have developed my own deepfake version of myself that is not only trained in my personality but also can use my exact tone of voice to speak many languages," she wrote, reports Rolling Stone. "I will be engaging my AI twigs later this year to extend my reach and handle my online social media interactions..."