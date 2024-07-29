When is the next interest rate announcement and will it be cut?

The Bank of England’s next decision on interest rates sits on a knife-edge, experts have said, as borrowers hope for a rate cut for the first time since the pandemic.

This decision will affect millions of homeowners with variable rate mortgages, those seeking new home loans and tenants, should landlords pass on any reductions by lowering their rent.

Economists are divided on whether the Bank’s policymakers will deem Thursday, when the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is next meeting, as the appropriate time for a rate cut and also on, if there is a cut, if it will be a quarter point or half a per cent.

While some had predicted a rate reduction in August, recent inflation figures indicate the Bank might delay any cuts until the autumn. Furthermore, wage rises are running considerably ahead of price rises, which, among other things, makes the cost of services more expensive, adding further inflation to the economy.

In June, the Bank of England held rates at 5.25% for a seventh time in a row, despite the fact that inflation had fallen to its 2% target. The MPC, which sets interest rates, increased rates 14 times between December 2021 and August 2023, increasing them from an all-time low of 0.1 per cent to their current 5.25 per cent.

The Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey suggested that the public doubts the Bank’s ability to bring inflation down to the two per cent target.

When asked what they expect the rate of inflation to be a year from now, respondents gave a median answer of 3.3 per cent. For three years from now, they said 2.8 per cent. In five years, they said it would be 3.2 per cent.

Have interest rates increased?

In June, interest rates remained at 5.25% for the seventh meeting in a row. The committee makes a decision about interest rates every six weeks and publishes the background to it.

You can find out more about why interest rates rise in our guide.

When is the next interest rates announcement?

The MPC meets eight times a year to discuss whether it should raise or cut interest rates, or keep them the same.

The remaining five meetings will take place on the following dates: