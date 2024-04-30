London train strikes May 2024: all you need to know

Londoners will have to endure more train strikes at the start of May to add to those held in April.

Members of the Aslef union at 16 rail companies will strike on different days after eight participated in a 24-hour strike earlier this month.

The strikes come three months after London Mayor Sadiq Khan spent £30 million of public funds to prevent the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) from staging a week-long walkout.

Here’s what you need to know about the planned train strikes in May.

When are the next train strikes?

Drivers will strike for 24 hours on three consecutive dates between Tuesday, May 7, and Thursday, May 9.

There will also be an overtime ban on all train companies from Monday, May 6 to Saturday, May 11. This means that parts of the country — including London — will have no services from affected operators on strike days.

Trains are also expected to start later and finish earlier elsewhere.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel between Bank Holiday Monday, May 6, and Saturday, May 11.

Which lines will be affected by May’s train strikes?

Tuesday, May 7 : c2c, Greater Anglia, GTR’s Great Northern, Thameslink and Southern (including Gatwick Express), Southeastern, and South Western Railway.

Wednesday, May 8 : Avanti West Coast, London Northwestern Railway, Chiltern, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, GWR, and West Midlands Trains.

Thursday, May 9: LNER, Northern, and TransPennine Express.

When were the last train strikes?

From April 5 to 8, train drivers from 16 companies staged “rolling one-day strikes”.

Members also participated in an overtime ban from April 4 to 6 and April 8 to 9.

(PA Wire)

Why is Aslef striking?

Aslef wants to resolve a long-running dispute over drivers’ working conditions and pay.

Union members voted overwhelmingly in February to continue industrial action.

The union’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said: “It is now a year since we sat in a room with the train companies — and a year since we rejected the risible offer they made and which they admitted, privately, was designed to be rejected.”

The Guardian reported that drivers were offered a two-year deal worth 4 per cent annually — but with changes to working conditions attached. The rise was less than that of other industry parts in percentage terms.

Mr Whelan added: “Our members voted overwhelmingly — yet again — for strike action. Those votes show — yet again — a clear rejection by train drivers of the ridiculous offer put to us in April last year by [train operators’ body] the Rail Delivery Group which knew that offer would be rejected because of a land grab for all the terms and conditions we have negotiated over the years would never be accepted by our members.

“We have given the Government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now clear they do not want to resolve this dispute. They are happy for it go on and on.”

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, representing train companies in the ongoing talks over pay and conditions, said: "Nobody wins when industrial action impacts people's lives and livelihoods, and we will work hard to minimise any disruption to our passengers.

"We want to resolve this dispute, but the Aslef leadership need to recognise that hard-pressed taxpayers are continuing to contribute an extra £54 million a week just to keep services running post-Covid.

"We continue to seek an agreement with the Aslef leadership and remain open to talks to find a solution to this dispute."

A Department for Transport spokesperson told the Guardian: “Aslef is the only rail union continuing to strike, targeting passengers and preventing their own members from voting on the pay offer that remains on the table.

“Having resolved disputes with all other rail unions, the transport secretary and rail minister have ensured that a pay offer is on the table —‚ taking train drivers’ average salaries from £60,000 up to £65,000.”

Will there be more train strikes?

The BBC reported that unions must re-ballot members every six months to see if they want to continue with industrial action.

Unions must give at least 14 days' notice of any strike action.

Commuters are always advised to plan before their journey and check for disruptions.

They can do this via the National Rail’s journey planner here.

What about Tube strikes?

Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) customer service managers at London Underground will participate in an overtime ban from Monday, April 29 to Friday, May 5, which includes the May bank holiday.

There are not any planned driver strikes.

Sky News reported that the TSSA said the action by its members was likely to cause Tube stations to close at the last minute. Transport for London (TfL) said on its website "some stations may need to close at short notice".

Sky News reported that a TfL spokesperson said significant disruption is not expected.