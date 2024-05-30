When is the next UK general election? Sunak sets 2024 date

Rishi Sunak speaks during his visit to Amersham and Chiltern RFC on May 27

Rishi Sunak has announced a general election for July 4, as the country prepares for its first national vote since 2019.

Here, The Telegraph examines the processes involved, including how votes are called and who can take part.

When is the next general election?

It had previously looked likely that Rishi Sunak would wait until the autumn to call a general election, but the Prime Minister has now announced it will take place on July 4.

It had been thought beforehand that he would want more time for the new Rwanda deterrent and recent tax cuts to take effect and, while he had refused to rule out a vote in July, the Prime Minister had said a ballot in the second half of the year was his “working assumption”. Jeremy Hunt, his Chancellor, had also hinted at an October poll.

But speculation surrounding the election reached fever pitch in Westminster on May 22, when Downing Street refused to rule out that an election could be called later that day.

Tory figures close to election planning had been working on the assumption that there was not going to be a summer ballot, but that all changed.

Lord Cameron cut a trip to Albania short in order to return to a Cabinet meeting, and Grant Shapps delayed a flight to a Nato meeting two hours to be there.

That morning, news came that the rate of inflation had fallen even further than expected, which Mr Sunak hailed as a sign that “everything is heading in the right direction”.

With the Government’s record perhaps at its strongest on the economy, the Prime Minister was keen to use the news as a launchpad for triggering the election.

Mr Sunak had explicitly said that between now and an election “in the second half of this year”, he would get on with “managing the economy well and cutting people’s taxes”.

The Chancellor has announced two 2p cuts to National Insurance - in autumn 2023 and spring 2024 - which have now taken effect.

Not everyone was convinced a summer election would work. Mr Sunak’s advisers were concerned that flagship policies designed to improve their fortunes had failed to deliver the desired bump in the polls.

James Frayne, the founding partner of research agency Public First, said the public had largely now “collectively switched off the Tories, like an annoying radio show”.

“Most voters just can’t be bothered with them anymore. It’s just the same old politicians droning on about the same old problems. It’s hard to see how the party can cut through at all, regardless of whether they call an election or not,” he said.

What influenced Sunak’s decision?

Key factors for the Prime Minister would have included whether economic statistics such as the level of inflation was continuing to improve, and whether polling and focus group research suggest that voters are feeling the positive effects of the National Insurance cuts and crediting the Tories for the boost.

Getting Rwanda deportation flights off the ground also strengthened the case for going to the polls in the summer, as would the steady decline of the NHS elective waiting list.

It had been rumoured that figures in Downing Street were mulling over whether it would be in the Tories’ interests to trigger a ballot sooner rather than later, despite being way behind Labour in the polls.

Why was the general election not on the same day as the local elections?

The general election could have been called on May 2 - the same day as the locals - but Rishi Sunak made the decision to avoid a spring poll.

Tory figures have said that improving economic factors such as falling inflation, the possibility of an interest rate cut and time for new tax cuts to be felt meant that a later election made sense.

The Institute for Government pointed out that a spring election would avoid the risk that “a heavy defeat in the local elections could increase pressure on the Prime Minister – including from within his party – and make it difficult to regain momentum ahead of an election that would by then be less than a year away”.

However, that opportunity has passed. On March 14, the Prime Minister ruled out a national ballot on May 2, confirming there “won’t be a general election on that day”.

It was thought that heavy losses at the locals could tempt restless Tory MPs to mount a challenge against their leader.

However, despite a dire set of results for the Conservatives, with hundreds of council seats lost, the rebels appear to have backed off for now.

How are general elections called?

It is up to the Prime Minister to decide when to hold a national vote - but this power has only been restored in recent years.

In 2011, the Fixed Term Parliaments Act effectively put the House of Commons in charge, with general elections held every five years unless a majority of MPs willed it otherwise.

For an election to be called early, two thirds of the House had to back the plans. This is how Theresa May’s snap election was triggered in 2017. Alternatively, MPs could spark a ballot by passing a vote of no confidence in the Government.

After trying and failing three times to secure the necessary two thirds majority for an early vote in 2019, the Tories opted to circumvent the law with a new purpose-built piece of legislation - the Early Parliamentary General Election Act - which required only a simple majority to pass. This paved the way for Boris Johnson’s snap election in 2019.

The Government went on to repeal the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, replacing it with the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act. This new law stripped the Commons of its power to block an early ballot - putting the Prime Minister back in control.

Traditionally the Prime Minister travels to Buckingham Palace to request the dissolution of Parliament, before returning to Downing Street to announce the forthcoming election.

Who can vote in the general election?

The vast majority of UK adults can vote in a general election.

In order to vote, you must:

be registered to vote

be 18 or over on the day of the election (‘polling day’)

be a British, Irish or qualifying Commonwealth citizen

be a resident at an address in the UK or Gibraltar, or living abroad and registered as an overseas voter (it is also possible to register if you have no fixed address)

not be legally excluded from voting (for example, if you are serving a prison sentence)

When should I register to vote?

The deadline for registering to vote is usually midnight at the end of the 12th working day before polling day, meaning voter registration is open until June 18 at 11.59pm.

When will polling take place?

Parliament was dissolved a few days after the election announcement and polling day takes place 25 working days after that.

The Civil Service has entered “purdah” – the period between an election being called and polling day which involves strict restrictions on the work of officials to ensure that Whitehall resources are not being used to benefit any party in particular.