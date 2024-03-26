NFC coaches at owners meeting explain what Dolphins are getting in new players

A grin crept on Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell’s face when defensive lineman Benito Jones’ name was mentioned.

“It’s funny, man, we get him from Miami and now he goes back to Miami. You’re getting a better player, so I’m glad we could help and develop,” Campbell said Tuesday morning at the NFL owners meeting Tuesday morning.

After starting his career with the Dolphins, Jones joined Detroit before the 2022 season and became a full-time starter in 2023 for a team that reached the NFC Championship Game. Jones signed a one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $1.54 million to come back to Miami and help fill the void left by the departure of Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis.

He’s one of several players to join the Dolphins from NFC teams this offseason. And during the NFC coaches media availability, multiple coaches spoke about Miami’s new additions.

“Benito is an unbelievable guy,” Campbell said, “and I would say he came in and he really did improve from the time that we got him. He started for us. He grew so much from last year to even this year. And really, he earned it. I think there were a lot of people who didn’t think he would be the starter and he did start for us. He was the better player. He was steady. He was part of the reason why we had as good a run defense as we had. I’m excited for him. I wish him the best of luck and you got a good one.”

Here is what other NFC coaches said:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles on outside linebacker Shaq Barrett: “Shaq’s going to be a tough player for them. He’s very aggressive. He’s great to work with. He’s a hard worker. I think he’s going to be a steal for them, and I think he’s going to have a very good year.”

The Dolphins signed Barrett, 31, to a one-year deal worth $7 million with $6.75 million guaranteed. Barrett could take on a big role early in the season as Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips rehab their leg injuries and then settle in as a rotational pass rusher.

Story continues

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on defensive lineman Neville Gallimore: “I think history will show, you look at the Draft class that came in during the pandemic, maybe those guys needed a half-year more. And I think Neville is one of those guys. I think his best football is in front of him. Everybody has love for Neville. He’s an incredible teammate. Has a huge heart. Respected in the locker room. So, Miami got themselves a hell of a football player and an even better man.”

Gallimore, 27, was a third-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2020 Draft. Over four seasons, he appeared in 52 games with 14 starts. Gallimore recorded 90 tackles and four sacks. The Dolphins signed Gallimore to a one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $1.25 million. It’s still uncertain exactly where he will play along the defensive line, but he’s one of multiple candidates to help replace Wilkins and Davis.

Dolphins get marketing rights in three more countries

The NFL on Tuesday announced the Dolphins have marketing rights in three new countries: Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

The Dolphins are now one of only two teams to hold six global market agreements, including Brazil, Spain and the United Kingdom. Mexico represents the largest international Dolphins fan base on social media and has multiple fan clubs in major cities throughout the country.

The Global Markets Program, which first launched in 2022, gives NFL teams international marketing rights to build brand awareness and fandom beyond the U.S., through fan engagement, events and commercial opportunities, consistent with their home markets. Teams have access to international markets for at least a five-year term.

“The Miami Dolphins are committed to becoming the NFL team of the Spanish-speaking world and growing the game of football internationally,” Tom Garfinkel, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium said in a news release.

“With more than 2.7 million Miami residents of LATAM origin and more than 66 percent of Miami-Dade County being Spanish-speaking, Miami is a clear gateway city to Latin America and there is no team better positioned to grow the game in LATAM and Spain than the Dolphins. Through the Global Markets Program, we are excited to be able to better engage with our passionate fans in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, in addition to Spain, Brazil and the UK, as well as to meet and engage with new fans through game broadcasts and programming, fan engagement opportunities and local community impact efforts.”