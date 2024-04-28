NHS trust gets civic honour for community service

A Kent NHS trust has been given a major civic honour by the towns in which it serves.

The Freedom of Medway was bestowed on Medway NHS Foundation Trust for its work in the community.

More than 100 people, including hospital staff, civic dignitaries and representatives from Medway Council, attended a presentation ceremony at Rochester Corn Exchange.

Teresa Murray, deputy leader of Medway Council, praised the trust's "outstanding staff" and the "hundreds of volunteers who selflessly give up their time to help our community".

The honorary freedom is the highest civic distinction that can be given in recognition of outstanding service or civic association, a council spokesperson said.

The award to Medway Maritime Hospital staff was agreed at a council meeting.

The NHS trust is one of Medway’s largest employers with around 5,000 staff providing clinical services to almost half a million patients a year.

Jayne Black, chief executive of Medway NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is a great honour to receive this prestigious accolade on behalf of all our incredibly hard-working staff who care for our patients across Medway and Swale.

"That their compassionate care and determination to put patients first has been recognised in this unique way is deeply appreciated.”

