Niagara border crossings shut down after explosion at Peace Bridge, official says

The Peace and Rainbow bridges are closed, a U.S. official says, after an explosion on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge.

Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge, told CBC Hamilton that the Peace and Rainbow bridges are closed following an explosion on Wednesday afternoon.

On social media app X, formerly known as Twitter, the FBI Buffalo account said "The FBI Buffalo Field Office is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge, a border crossing between the U.S. and Canada in Niagara Falls. The FBI is coordinating with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in this investigation. As this situation is very fluid, that's all we can say at this time."

New York state Governor Kathy Hochul said on X that she "has been briefed on the incident on the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls and we are closely monitoring the situation. State agencies are on site and ready to assist."

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said "we have major issues happening right now at the U.S. borders in the Niagara Region. Right now we currently have the Rainbow Bridge closed in both directions in Niagara Falls. Niagara Regional Police, Niagara Parks Police as well as Canada Border Services are working on an incident in that area."

Schmidt said the Fort Erie Peace Bridge is also closed in both directions and that the OPP is in the process of closing Hwy 405 and the Queenston/Lewiston Bridge. He said to expect heavy delays in the Niagara area and encouraged people in the area to delay travel.

More to come.