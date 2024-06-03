Niagara Parks working on NOTL projects, including pickleball courts

The top brass at Niagara Parks Commission is celebrating several projects in different stages of completion on their land along the Niagara River and surrounding Niagara Falls.

Bob Gale, who recently appointed chair of the parks commission by Premier Doug Ford, gave a presentation with chief executive officer David Adames to Niagara-on-the-Lake council on Tuesday night.

They highlighted initiatives spanning from Fort Erie to Niagara-on-the-Lake, which also includes the completion of the Niagara Parks Commission Power Station and Tunnel, which opened in 2021.

There are also plans to restore the historic Ontario Power Generation station, as well as the Toronto Power Station, which involves a private $200-million investment from Pearle Hospitality and plans for a hotel, spa, theatre, museum, restaurants, and more.

“The public response has been overwhelming,” said Adames about that project.

Going over efforts taking place in Niagara-on-the-Lake, there are a number of capital projects underway or that will see work started soon.

One of them is improvements to the Queenston boat launch dock area.

The enhancements, completed in late April, include repairs to the concrete docking area, an extension of the concrete sidewalk adjacent to the dock, as well as the installation of a new custom docking system designed to move with the levels of the river.

Stairs have also been replaced in that area, and improvements to the parking lot are also planned.

In the fall, new tennis and pickleball courts will start to be built at Queenston Heights Park. A recreational trail bridge in the area is also being replaced.

A land management plan for Brown’s Point will also be undertaken in partnership with Niagara College, Adames and Gale explained in their presentation.

Asked by Coun. Gary Burroughs when the management plan will begin, Adames said he will look into it and report back to the town.

Niagara Parks also operates a seasonal WEGO shuttle in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

After calling the town a “bundle of wonderful jewels,” Coun. Sandra O’Connor asked if the WEGO shuttle could somehow tie into the recently amalgamated regional transit system.

“We always have ongoing dialogue with Niagara Region Transit,” said Adames, adding the WEGO service does make a stop at the train station in Niagara Falls, but that he will “take that back” to Niagara Parks, referring to O'Connor's inquiry.

Coun. Wendy Cheropita saluted the parks commission for being completely self-funded.

Even though Niagara Parks has many attractions such as high-end restaurants and golf courses, it’s the natural wonder of the Falls that is the main driver and the reason the agency doesn’t need to pull funds from other sources.

“We have an advantage from being at Niagara Falls,” he said, also quipping that the organization would be able to make money even if it only had parking lots.

But Gale said the commission has a role in the overall tourism outlook for the region, including Niagara-on-the-Lake, noting that he has upcoming meetings with the Shaw Festival to discuss the Royal George Theatre, a site in need of repairs.

“We have to help in any way we can for tourism because tourists to Niagara-on-the-Lake helps Niagara Parks – and tourists to Niagara Parks helps Niagara-on-the-Lake,” said Gale, who is also a regional councillor for Niagara Falls.

Adames also explained that all capital work and maintenance is covered by revenues generated by Niagara Parks, Grass cutting, road maintenance, snow clearing, and other aspects are not paid for with tax dollars.

“All those revenues come in and pay for those stewardship initiatives,” said Adames.

Also in the presentation, Adames said Niagara Parks will have 1,900 employees this summer and has an annual payroll of about $60 million.

Kris Dube, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Niagara-on-the-Lake Local