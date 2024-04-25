Nick Carter Allegations, Aaron Carter Controversies to Be Addressed in 'Fallen Idols' Docuseries Coming to ID

The four-part docuseries will air over two nights, on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28

Nick and Aaron Carter will be the subject of a new docuseries.

On Wednesday, April 24, ID announced that Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter — a four-part docuseries about the Backstreet Boys artist and his late brother who died unexpectedly in November 2022 — with a trailer.

The clip begins with a harrowing comment from Nick's ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones saying, "Back in 2004, Nick Carter was my boyfriend, and there's things that I know about Nick that could burn his whole house down."

The former Pussycat Doll adds, "Nick looks like a perfect and pretty Ken doll, but I know how evil he can be."

Investigation Discovery/YouTube Nick and Aaron Carter in 'Fallen Idols' trailer

Related: Nick Carter Sued in Third Sexual Assault Case as Lawyer Says They're 'False Allegations'

The trailer features clips of Nick and Aaron on the red carpet and performing onstage before delving into the allegations that have been made against the "As Long As You Love Me" singer and how Aaron advocating for his brother's alleged victims created a bigger rift between them.

According to a press release, Fallen Idols "pulls back the curtain on the fraught dynamic of the Carter family and the dark side of such an abrupt rise to fame."

Investigation Discovery/YouTube Nick Carter's ex-girlfriend Kaya Jones in 'Fallen Idols'

"At its core, Fallen Idols explores the accusations of sexual assault against Nick Carter by three women, while also diving into his brother, Aaron Carter’s, struggles with mental health and substance abuse – and the rift that occurred after Aaron decided to support his brother’s accusers," the press release reads.

Fallen Idols will feature exclusive interviews with Nick's accusers — Melissa Schuman, Ashley Repp and Shannon Ruth — as well as Aaron’s former fiancée Melanie Martin, who offers insight into how fame caused a rift between two brothers.

"Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter not only offers a deeper understanding around the allegations, but also chronicles the intense backlash Nick’s accusers have faced since their decision to speak publicly and the lasting impact that has had on their lives," adds the press release.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Nick Carter and his brother Aaron Carter arrive for the 'Simple Life 2' Welcome Home Party at The Spider Club in April 2004 in Hollywood, California

The four-part docuseries will air over two nights, on Monday, May 27, and Tuesday, May 28 from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET/PT on ID and will be available to stream on Max.

Since 2017, Nick has faced accusations of sexual assault from three women.

In 2017, Schuman, who was in the band Dream, claimed that the pop star allegedly raped her while the two were working on a project together in the early 2000s. She sued Nick for sexual assault and battery in April 2023.

Investigation Discovery/YouTube Nick Carter in the trailer for 'Fallen Idols'

Ruth claimed the "Everybody" artist raped her on a tour bus in 2001 when she was 17, and she sued him in December 2022 for alleged sexual battery.

A source close to Nick denied the allegations.



In February 2023, Nick filed a countersuit against Ruth for her accusations, and in that countersuit, he also sued Schuman regarding the allegations she made against him.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Related: Nick Carter Rape Accuser Melissa Schuman Sues Backstreet Boys Singer for Sexual Assault and Battery

The countersuit stated that the two women took advantage of the #MeToo movement and used it to launch a five-year conspiracy to "defame and vilify Carter and otherwise ruin his reputation for the purposes of garnering attention and fame and/or extorting money from Carter," according to the suit obtained by PEOPLE.

In August 2023, Nick was sued by a third accuser who claimed he assaulted her at age 15.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, he allegedly sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in 2003. Carter's lawyer denied the allegations.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.