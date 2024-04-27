Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Are Married! Inside Their 'Romantic' Wedding on a Stunning Georgia Farm! (Exclusive)

The Bachelor alum and Joy tied the knot on April 27 at her family's farm in an "ethereal" black-tie wedding ceremony

Sarah Partain Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are married!

The Bachelor alum, 43, tied the knot with Joy, 25, in an "ethereal, romantic" wedding ceremony at her family's stunning 300-acre farm in Rincon, Georgia, on April 27.

Saying "I do" on the sprawling property, which is located outside of Savannah has been the bride's dream for as long as she can remember.

Sarah Partain Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's engagement announcement in Jan. 2023

"It's a place that has always been very special to Natalie," Viall tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "When I first visited, I was struck by its expansive landscape and vibrant colors."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Nick Viall Says Daughter River Will 'Definitely' Have a Special Role in His Wedding to Natalie Joy (Exclusive)

The couple, who are parents to 2-month-old daughter River Rose, kicked off the wedding festivities with a "country-chic" welcome party on Friday. "I figured since we're on a farm and we're in Georgia, it would be fun to really lean in and have cowboys and cowboy hats and boots and all the animals roaming around," says Joy of the celebration, which included a mechanical bull, barbecue, and cornhole. "It's just very relaxed and fun!"

Embracing their welcome theme, Joy wore a pair of Tecovas cowboy boots which she paired with a hat and jewelry from Riley Haus.

The following day, guests were transported to the wedding ceremony in vintage trolley tour busses stocked with champagne and cocktails.

Natalie Joy/Instagram Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

The couple's 170 guest celebration featured many familiar faces, including Bachelor Nation's Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Ben Higgins, Victoria Fuller, who is also one of Joy's bridesmaids and Jojo Siwa.

"I feel like the vibe of our ceremony is very ethereal, very romantic, with florals everywhere. Lots of white flowers and we've got a touch of light blue as little bit of color," the bride says.

Adds Viall: "I've always wanted to have a tuxedo black-tie event. And even though we're having it on the farm, we're doing both," says Viall. "So it's kind of like a Vogue on the farm kind of vibe."

Related: JoJo Siwa Tells Nick Viall His Fellow Bachelor Alum Tyler Cameron May Not Come to His Wedding

The picturesque nuptials, set against a naturally fed spring pond, commenced with Joy's grandfather who entered to a string quartet playing "Canon in D" by Brooklyn Duo. The couple's parents and their officiants, Charlene and Andy Joint followed.

The procession continued with the groomsmen, bridesmaids, and their flower girl before Viall made his entrance in a Hugo Boss tuxedo, to "In Your Eyes" by Peter Gabriel.

Joy walked down the aisle in a custom dress designed by Macye Wysner of Cinq. She paired the gown with Manolo Blahnik heels and Verstolo jewelry. Her hair was by Glenn Ellis and makeup by Lyndsay Zavitz. "The dress is giving drama in the best possible way," says Joy.

Natalie Joy/Instagram Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

To make the moment even more special, she held their daughter, who wore a white dress and bonnet, in her arms.

"River made me fall even more in love with Nick. I didn't even think that was possible, but it just makes you closer," she says. "You just see this human that's both of us. And Nick is so great about everything with her."

At the altar, Viall and Joy exchanged traditional vows. After saying "I do," they released a flock of homing pigeons into the sky.

"Natalie and I very much have intertwined our life,' Viall says. "We're fully diving into us. If nothing else, this solidifies that we do everything together and thankfully enjoy doing it."



The festivities continued with a cocktail hour, accompanied by the melodies of a string quartet. Later, they transitioned to the reception under a grand tent which offered breathtaking views of the property.

Sarah Partain Nick Viall and Natalie Joy's engagement announcement in Jan. 2023

Their reception was a celebration of joy and fun, featuring drinks, open food stations, and a live DJ. "We wanted it to be extremely fun," Joy explains. "No long speeches, no formalities. Just pure enjoyment for everyone."

Their wedding playlist, curated from song suggestions by guests from their Zola wedding invitations, kept the dance floor alive all night long. Later the newlyweds shared a first dance to "One and Only" by Adele, along with first dances with their parents.

As the night drew to a close, they treated guests to wedding cake, chocolate chip cookies, late-night Waffle House snacks and confetti poppers before making their getaway in an old Ford truck.

"We're not doing an an actual sendoff," says Joy with a laugh. "We got to come and get the baby, so there's a couple of things we're going to have to fake. But starting our journey as a married couple, with River by our side, is truly the most special."

Viall and Joy first connected after she messaged him on Instagram in 2020. Later that year they went public with their relationship and on Jan. 12, 2023, they announced their engagement.

"For the rest of my life, it's you," the Bachelor alum captioned a series of photos from the night of their engagement.

In August the pair revealed they were expecting their first child. "I took two positive pregnancy tests, got a couple of baby outfits, and put them in a drawer, knowing Nick would open it when we were making dinner," she told PEOPLE at the time. "He was shocked, to say the least."

In February, the couple announced the arrival of their daughter, River Rose Viall, on Instagram.

"The best part of life starts now," they wrote alongside images of the sweet newborn, whom they named after Joy's great-grandmother and niece.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.