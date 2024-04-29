Nick Viall and Natalie Joy Share Plane Selfies with Baby Daughter River as They Head Out on Their Honeymoon

The couple tied the knot this past weekend after welcoming their daughter in February

Anna Webber/Getty Images for Prime Video; Natalie Joy/Instagram Nick Viall and Natalie Joy

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy are heading to their honeymoon with their baby girl in tow.

On Monday, April 29, the newlyweds shared a plane selfie on Joy's Instagram Stories as they prepared to take off for their honeymoon. In the photo, Viall, 43, can be seen holding their daughter River Rose, whom they welcomed in February, as he sat in his seat, while Joy, 25, leaned in for the photo.

"5:07 am en route to honey moon!!!!" Joy wrote over the photo.

A second photo shows River's little hands grasping Joy's index finger as they tucked in for the plane ride. Viall shared a similar selfie on his Instagram showing River fast asleep against his chest, writing, "Honeymoon begins."

Natalie Joy/Instagram Natalie Joy and Nick Viall

Viall and Joy's daughter was also a big part of the couple's wedding ceremony, which took place on Saturday, April 27 on her family's stunning 300-acre farm in Georgia. In photos shared to both of their Instagrams, Viall wears a tuxedo and carries their baby daughter, who wears a lacy pink dress and bonnet.

Joy holds a bouquet of flowers and her long veil as she gazes at her husband. Another photo shows Viall and Joy sweetly looking down at their daughter as they stand under a floral arch.

"Husband and Wife," Viall wrote in the caption.

Earlier this month, Viall confirmed that his daughter would play a special part in his upcoming nuptials.

The Viall Files podcast host chatted with PEOPLE at the Gallery Desert House presented by PATRÓN EL ALTO in Indio, Calif., on April 14, saying, "She'll definitely be a part of the wedding, for sure."

"Yeah, we're lucky to have her in every possible way," Viall shared.

The former Bachelor said that since becoming a father, he doesn't feel he's "changed all that much."

"But it certainly has given me even more meaning and more purpose," Viall added of fatherhood. "And it's hard to be mad for any long period of time, knowing I get to go home to my daughter and raise her. And I love everything about fatherhood, so I wouldn't change a thing."

"It's only added to my life. It has only added more meaning and purpose and wonderful moments," the proud dad told PEOPLE. "I truly feel like I'm living the dream and it's been an incredibly fulfilling experience."

