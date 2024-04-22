Nicki Minaj Throws Item Back into Crowd After Nearly Getting Hit by Object Onstage

The singer was performing on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a fan threw an object at her from the crowd

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Nicki Minaj performs during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour in New York City

Nicki Minaj was left unimpressed after a fan threw an object at her onstage.

In a video shared by Pop Crave on X (formerly known as Twitter) on April 21, the rapper, 41, could be seen performing in Detroit on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour when a pink item was launched at her from the crowd.



Blocking the object with her hand, Minaj, who was performing her hit "Starships," then crouched to pick it up before throwing it back into the audience.

The singer appeared to be shocked by the moment as she turned back with her mouth open, before returning to performing.

A representative for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the incident.

Prince Williams/FilmMagic Nicki Minaj

The “Barbie World” singer is the latest in a line of stars to have an item thrown at them onstage.

In June 2023, Bebe Rexha was hit on the forehead with a phone during her concert at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City.

The New York District Attorney's Office told PEOPLE at the time that Nicolas Malvanga was arrested on several misdemeanor charges: two counts of third-degree assault as well as second-degree aggravated harassment, third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment.

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny,” Malvanga, 27, of New Jersey told police, according to the criminal complaint.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Nicki Minaj at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Rexha’s injuries consisted of a split eyebrow that required stitches. After being escorted off the stage, she was treated by a medical team at the venue, as seen in footage shared on X, and taken to a nearby hospital.

She then shared a post on her Instagram of her stitches and a black eye with the caption, "I'm good.”

Other stars have also spoken out about objects being thrown onstage.

“This trend of throwing things at performers while they are on stage must come to an end. It’s so disrespectful and very dangerous. Please just enjoy the music I beg of you…" Charlie Puth wrote on X after Rexha, Ava Max and Kelsea Ballerini were hit during concerts.

During a Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas last year, Adele also said, “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment. People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that? I f---ing dare you — I dare you throw something at me. I’ll f---ing kill you.”

"Stop throwing things at the artist ... These people have lost it. Can you imagine?” she added.



