Nicola Coughlan Claps Back at Internet Troll Questioning Why She's 'in Her Bra' on Instagram

The 'Bridgerton' star had no time for the negative remarks

Bridgerton/Instagram Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan is taking the high road. The very sexy high road, might we add.

The Bridgerton star, 37, matched a negative Instagram comment with sass on April 23, and we're so here for it.

Coughlan is currently in full swing of promoting the third season of her Netflix show alongside her co-lead Luke Newton, and it has included a lot of very sexy appearances (they do play love interests, after all).

On April 23, Coughlan shared a video and some snaps on Instagram of the two of them in Australia on their press tour, and she's wearing an all-black Ganni set that includes a floor-length skirt, plunging bra top and oversize blazer. She looks, in a word, fire.

Related: Nicola Coughlan Says She's Been 'Very Lucky' to Work with So Many Women in Her Career

However, one Instagram commenter felt the need to ask why she was "in her bra." Coughlan took to her Instagram Stories to reply (kindly covering the commenter's name), and answered, "Cos it looked good."

She posted the answer over another selfie of the outfit, calling attention to the bra in question and highlighting how good it does actually look. (And it does. It really does.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Nicola Coughlan/Instagram Nicola Coughlan's Instagram Stories

Related: Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan Jokes About a 'Significantly Shorter' Season 3 After Requesting 'a PG' Cut for Mom

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton, and Newton, who plays Colin Bridgerton, are the stars of the third season of the show. (Each season follows a different couple.) Thus far on the press tour, the couple has knocked it out of the park as far as the fashion goes (and the chemistry, for that matter).

At a London event on April 11, she wore a custom 22k gold-plated corset. Her custom two-piece set was handmade by designer Suhani Parekh at MISHO’s studio in Mumbai and took a month to create. The strapless and super sculpted top half was met at her waist with a textured bottom piece that added curves. For contrast, she also wore black sleeves and a black skirt underneath.

StillMoving.Net for Netflix/Shutterstock Nicola Coughlan wears a gilded corset at Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Photo Call in London on April 12th, 2024.

Parekh also added a special detail on the corset as a nod to Coughlan's Bridgerton character: an anatomical heart for Penelope's love of Colin. Aww!

Season 3 of Bridgerton drops on Netflix on May 16.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.