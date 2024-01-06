How Nigel Lythgoe conquered Hollywood – and whether his legacy can survive

Lythgoe’s reputation is potentially in jeopardy after singer Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit on December 29 - Phillip Faraone/Getty

Is this Nigel Lythgoe’s last dance? The previously indomitable producer, director, choreographer and talent competition judge – the man behind hit franchises like Pop Idol, American Idol and Gladiators – announced last night that he won’t be taking part in the upcoming season of American TV show So You Think You Can Dance following allegations of sexual assault.

In a statement to Deadline, Lythgoe, 74, said: “I have informed the producers of So You Think You Can Dance of my decision to step back from participating in this year’s series. I did so with a heavy heart but entirely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and dancers, and that’s where its focus needs to remain. In the meantime, I am dedicating myself to clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

That reputation is potentially in jeopardy after singer Paula Abdul filed a lawsuit on December 29, alleging that Lythgoe sexually assaulted her twice. Abdul claims that the first alleged assault took place during an early season of American Idol, in the early 2000s, that Lythgoe shoved her against a wall, “then grabbed her genitals and breasts, and began shoving his tongue down her throat”.

She also alleges that in 2015, during season 12 of So You Think You Can Dance, Lythgoe forced himself on top of her while they were at his LA home. While attempting to kiss her, according to Abdul, Lythgoe said that they would make “an excellent power couple”. Abdul also alleges that she saw Lythgoe assault his assistant in Las Vegas that same year.

Nigel Lythgoe and Paula Abdul in 2013 - Mark Davis/FilmMagic

As to why she’s coming forward now, Abdul says in her complaint, filed with the LA Superior Court, that she’d remained silent for years because of the power that Lythgoe held in the industry and her fear of being blackballed. Abdul also claims that Lythgoe taunted her because it was seven years on from that alleged assault, and so “the statute of limitations had run”.

Lythgoe is facing another suit as well, from his time producing the competition show All American Girl in 2003. Two unnamed women claim that he drove them to his LA home after the show’s finale party and made unwanted sexual advances.

Lythgoe has yet to comment on this latter claim, but he gave a fiery statement to Deadline last Saturday in response to Abdul’s suit. “To say that I am shocked and saddened by the allegations made against me by Paula Abdul is a wild understatement,” he declared.

“For more than two decades, Paula and I have interacted as dear – and entirely platonic – friends and colleagues. Yesterday, however, out of the blue, I learned of these claims in the press and I want to be clear: not only are they false, they are deeply offensive to me and to everything I stand for.

“While Paula’s history of erratic behaviour is well known, I can’t pretend to understand exactly why she would file a lawsuit that she must know is untrue. But I can promise that I will fight this appalling smear with everything I have.”

Abdul says in her complaint that she’d remained silent for years because of the power that Lythgoe held in the industry and her fear of being blackballed - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It’s a shocking twist in what has otherwise been an incredible rags-to-riches success story: the son of a Merseyside dock worker who went on to conquer Hollywood.

Lythgoe was born in Wallasey, Cheshire, in 1949 to George and Gertrude Lythgoe. He was something of a real-life Billy Elliot: his family didn’t have much money for dance lessons, and he was teased for pursuing his passion.

“When I started dancing, my dad got a lot of hassle from his friends, saying ‘I understand your kid’s a fairy’,” Lythgoe has said. “It was tough for me.” His friends came around when they realised “all the best-looking girls were at dance school”. But overcoming that attitude (or perhaps even overcompensating) was clearly an important formative experience.

Lythgoe studied at the Hylton-Bromley School of Dance and Drama, and the Perry Cowell School of Dance. He learnt tap, ballet, jazz, ballroom and character dance, and he made his professional debut with the English National Ballet.

“I always wanted to be a singing and dancing West End star,” Lythgoe said – but television came calling instead. In 1968, Lythgoe joined the dance troupe on the BBC’s The Young Generation, and two years later, he was asked to assist the show’s new choreographer.

Lythgoe with Heather Beckers, another member of the Young Generation dance troupe, in 1971 - Getty

However, that choreographer couldn’t cope with the programme’s lighting-fast pace, which (like competitions such as Strictly Come Dancing) required entertaining new routines every week, and Lythgoe seized the opportunity. “The door opened and I stepped through it, which has happened my entire career,” he recalled.

Lythgoe was a natural at creating work for screen, figuring out camera angles as he choreographed his routines. He later danced on, choreographed, produced and directed the Royal Variety Performance – an unmatched feat. He also worked with legends like Gene Kelly, Cyd Charisse, Shirley Bassey and the Muppets.

In 1995, Lythgoe became Head of Entertainment and Comedy at London Weekend Television. There, he produced and commissioned multiple shows that became staples of British telly, like the Cilla Black-fronted Blind Date and the thrillingly combative Gladiators. The latter remains so popular that it’s set to be revived again on the BBC on January 13, hosted by Bradley Walsh and his son Barney.

Gladiators was one of several successful television shows commissioned by Lythgoe - ITV/Shutterstock

Lythgoe definitely seemed to have a knack for matching the public mood, but he didn’t expect to become a household name himself. That came about in 2001 when Lythgoe became a judge on ITV’s Popstars – although that only happened because Simon Cowell pulled out at the last minute, deciding he didn’t want to be a judge on TV shows.

Cowell has described Lythgoe as “absolutely fearless” as a judge. The tabloids had another name for him: “Nasty Nigel”. He was merciless in his critiques to Popstars contestants, suggesting that one had gained weight by saying “Christmas may be gone but the goose is still fat”. Fox Entertainment’s Rob Wade labelled Lythgoe “the original no-holds-barred judge”.

No-holds-barred: Lythgoe was known for his merciless critiques to Popstars contestants - ITV/REX Shutterstock

Lythgoe went on to produce the UK version of Survivor, and then teamed up with Simon Fuller for another music competition: Pop Idol. Cowell (who clearly changed his mind) joined the show as a judge, and the ITV programme became a massive hit, with more than 13 million viewers tuning into the 2002 final to see Will Young beat Gareth Gates to a £1 million recording contract.

Lythgoe played a key part in Idol becoming a major global franchise, acting as showrunner on American Idol. That juggernaut turned Cowell into an international star, and also revived the fortunes of Paula Abdul, who had found fame in the 1980s and early 1990s as a singer and choreographer for Janet Jackson. She joined Cowell on the original judging panel for American Idol, alongside record producer Randy Jackson.

It’s hard to overstate the show’s extraordinary success. It dominated US television for a decade: it was ranked number one in the ratings for eight years, peaking at 38 million viewers. It made genuine stars of many contestants, such as Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, and it had a parade of celebrity guests and later judges, including Jennifer Lopez, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Lythgoe with American Idol co-judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul

But that success couldn’t last forever. Amid falling ratings, in 2013 Lythgoe was fired. He shared the unhappy news on Twitter: “Just had 10 days in the Bahamas, rain everyday. I get back to the States and get fired. Sad!” He added: “It’s not a personal thing they just feel IDOL needs new leadership.”

Besides, Lythgoe had a whole other franchise to occupy him. In 2005, he had returned to his roots by developing a new reality competition for Fox: So You Think You Can Dance. The programme pitted hopefuls from various dance backgrounds against one another, with the public voting for the winner – “America’s favourite dancer”. Cat Deeley, who was recently tipped to take over This Morning, made her career in the States with her warm, likeable presenting style.

Lythgoe was extravagantly praised for putting the spotlight on hard-working dancers – who were often stuck in the background behind singers, or toiled away in obscurity – as well as on the choreographers who created original routines each week, and won numerous Emmy Awards in the process. That latter group included Mandy Moore, who went on to choreograph the movie La La Land, and Sonya Tayeh, who won a Tony for choreographing Broadway musical Moulin Rouge!

Lythgoe was back on the judging panel, joined by Abdul. Like Idol, the show also boasted big-name guests, including presenter Ellen DeGeneres, film actress Katie Holmes, Singin’ in the Rain star Debbie Reynolds, and the one and only Lady Gaga. Though its UK version only lasted for two-low rated seasons, the format was a hit globally and paved the way for a resurgence of dance on TV. Lythgoe also created Superstars of Dance, hosted by Riverdance’s Michael Flatley, which saw dance teams from different countries going head to head.

Later came the branch-out into charity work. Lythgoe founded the non-profit Dizzy Feet Foundation, giving more people on low incomes access to dance education, and that grew into the American Dance Movement; he also successfully lobbied Congress to create a National Dance Day on the third Saturday in September. His significance in his adopted country was recognised in 2021 when he got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At an unveiling ceremony of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame - Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

But Lythgoe regularly attracted criticism too. While judging on So You Think You Can Dance, he was accused of ogling and sexualising the attractive female contestants (who were in the age range of 18-30), while demanding that the male dancers be more butch.

Perhaps that attitude stemmed from his own childhood experiences, when being a dancer was often equated with being gay by prejudiced onlookers. However, it felt increasingly uncomfortable to watch – not just inappropriate in terms of the power dynamics, but out of step with society.

Lythgoe explained his attitude in 2014, saying it “bothered the hell of out [him]” that “people question your sexuality” just because you’re a boy who takes up dancing. “What the bloody hell does it have to do with anything? If I want to be a dancer, why are you getting personal with me? It’s put a lot of boys off dancing, straight or gay.” Lythgoe said he was proud that dads now came up to him and said things like “I wanted my boy to be a football player but he wants to be a dancer and I guess that’s good, isn’t it?”.

Lythgoe even hosted a Dizzy Feet Foundation performance called Dance Is Butch. He defended his position, saying: “What I don’t like on the dance show, to be frank, is effeminate boys that mince around the stage. I don’t care if they are gay or straight […] You need to be strong enough to lift girls.”

With co-judges Mary Murphy and Tyce Diorio on So You Think You Can Dance? - Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

He also got into hot water when a same-sex ballroom pair auditioned for So You Think You Can Dance. Commenting on the men’s performance, Lythgoe quipped: “I really don’t like Brokeback Ballroom”.

Lythgoe’s own personal life is likewise chaotic. He met British dancer Bonita Shawe on The Young Generation and married her in 1974. The couple had two sons, Simon and Kristopher, but divorced in 2010 after a long separation. Lythgoe has since dated celebrities like Priscilla Presley and Raquel Welch.

Lythgoe – who has an estimated net worth of $150 million – has splashed out on assets like the 164-acre California vineyard Villa San-Juliette, which became a popular wedding destination in the region. He and fellow American Idol producer Ken Warwick put the property up for sale in 2022 for $22 million.

But Lythgoe’s primary passion is his work. Although he had a heart attack in 2003, and then suffered a burst appendix later that year, he kept up a relentless pace. So You Think You Can Dance judge Mary Murphy remembered him having neck surgery and getting on a plane two days later to be at the auditions. “It is shocking,” she said. “He will have a heart attack, and he’s back up and away he goes.”

That drive and dedication has made Lythgoe astonishingly successful – and he has reshaped television around the world. He was made an OBE in 2015 for his services to performing arts education and charity, which he said brought him “closer to home”. He added: “I’ve had the honour of meeting Her Majesty on a number of occasions, as a performer, director and producer, including the Royal Variety Performance. But this will certainly be my proudest moment.”

Will Lythgoe’s impressive legacy remain intact or will it be undone by the allegations raised by Abdul? Stepping back from his own show is a significant development, but equally you wouldn’t bet against this tough survivor. Lythgoe once said there was a “kinship between boxing and dancing” – and he may yet emerge as king of the ring.

