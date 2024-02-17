The Night Agent season 2 adds Station 19 and Vampire Diaries stars

The Night Agent's second season has added Station 19 star Rob Heaps and The Vampire Diaries actor Michael Malarkey to its cast.



The Netflix thriller series based on Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name released its first season to the tune of 168.7m hours of viewing in its first few days, and stars Gabriel Basso as low-level FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who finds himself wrapped in a conspiracy leading straight to the Oval Office.

The show was almost immediately renewed for a second 10-episode season, and Netflix has now added several (more) players to the cast of season two.

According to Variety, Michael Malarkey (The Vampire Diaries) and Keon Alexander (The Expanse) have joined the cast as series regulars.

Malarkey will play Markus, a "military chief and loyal nephew to a dictator newly convicted of war crimes by the Hague" while Alexander's role is Javad, who "oversees security for the Iranian Mission to the United Nations and monitors the loyalty of its employees."

Joining them will be Navid Negahban (Homeland) and Rob Heaps (Station 19) as recurring guest stars.

Negahban will play Abbas, the venerable U.N. ambassador for Iran, and Heaps will play Tomas, the elitist son of the aforementioned dictator "who is keen on restoring his family to power".

The series had already added Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow to the cast, alongside Berto Colon (Power Book II: Ghost), Louis Herthum (Westworld) and Arienne Mandi (The L Word: Generation Q) in various roles

The Night Agent also confirmed that season two had started filming at the beginning of February.

The season does not yet have a release date, but season one's classic cliffhanger ending has fans desperate for more.

The first season of The Night Agent is streaming now on Netflix worldwide.

