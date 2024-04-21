Nikola Jokic Dresses Up as Gru from “Despicable Me ”Ahead of Nuggets' Playoff Opener

The big man channeled another big man before his team beat the Lakers 114-103 on Saturday, April 20

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock; Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Gru from 'Despicable Me,' Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic may have averaged 1.4 steals during the 2023-24 NBA regular season, but at least he didn't try to steal the moon!

The Denver Nuggets center, 29, showed up to his team's playoff opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, April 20, dressed as another big man: Gru from Despicable Me.

As he walked through the tunnels of Ball Arena in Denver, the reigning NBA champ smirked at photographers while decked out in a massive black-and-gray striped scarf and black zip-up jacket — a look that's identifiable with the grouchy-but-lovable main character in the Despicable Me franchise.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Nikola Jokic dresses up as Gru ahead of an April 20 game at Denver's Ball Arena

While he didn't try to replicate Steve Carell's Gru voice or pull any stunts with Minions, Jokic did confirm after the game — which saw the Nuggets beat the Lakers, 114-103 — that his look was inspired by the Illumination mainstay.

“I love the guy and I love the cartoon," he told reporters, per a video shared on X (formerly Twitter). "Why not have a little bit of fun, too?”

Jokic even appeared in a promotional spot for the upcoming Despicable Me 4 on Friday, April 20. In the clip, he sat down with a therapist while wearing a "beautiful suit" that he said caused fans to compare him to Gru. After the therapist asked Jokic why the comparison bothers him, he said it "doesn't," but that it comes with some baggage.

"They won't leave me alone," he said in the video, before opening the blinds to reveal multiple Minions watching him from a window and exclaiming, "Guys, I'm not your boss!"



Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Nikola Jokic walks through Denver's Ball Arena on April 20, 2024

Jokic and the Nuggets are hoping to clinch a back-to-back NBA Finals victory.

Last June, the athlete helped his team secure its first championship in franchise history, becoming series MVP for his performance.

At the April 20 game, per ESPN, Jokic scored 32 points, earned seven assists and secured 12 rebounds to help bring the Nuggets to their latest victory at home. Next, they'll take on Los Angeles again on Monday, April 22, at Ball Arena.

"I think we know how to play together," Jokic told reporters after the latest matchup. "I think it's not just one player. I think everybody knows what to do, the roles are really well set. [We're all] doing out roles as best as we can. That's the best [way] that I can describe us."

When asked what he's next expecting from the Lakers, Jokic admitted that his team is "desperate too."

"We don't want to lose at home," he said. "I think today was an interesting game. They had a run, we had a run. I think every game's gonna be interesting, so hopefully we're gonna match and be even more physical than them."

Despicable Me 4 is in theaters July 3.



