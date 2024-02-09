Niners’ Ronnie Bell laughs off being trolled on social media by Park Hill High School

The fire alarm went off early Thursday morning at the 49ers team hotel, and wide receiver Ronnie Bell had a decision to make.

“It was 6 o’clock on the dot,” Bell said. “I know a lot of guys did go out. They stepped out. I just stayed in my room. It was going off and I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just gonna burn. If I’m supposed to burn I’m gonna burn. I’m too comfortable.’ So I just stayed in my bed.”

Before anyone thinks Bell made a reckless decision, he noted there was another false alarm Tuesday at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. That’s were the 49ers are staying ahead of facing the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

“They said it was a false alarm and then this morning they said false alarm, so clearly the fire alarm is just like bugging out,” Bell said.

Bell’s old high school was bugging out a little bit about him being in the Super Bowl in his rookie season. In a message shared on X (formerly Twitter), Park Hill High School wasn’t exactly pulling for Bell’s team against the Chiefs.

“Dear Ronnie, We hope to offer you condolences on Monday after a Chiefs victory, but we’re always #ParkHillProud of you!” the school wrote as it shared photos of him with the 49ers and when he was with the Trojans.

“They tagged me and all my buddies were laughing at it yesterday. At first, I was like that was sweet and then as I read it, I realized what they were saying,” Bell said with a laugh. “Ah, it’s all love. I love everybody from my school, man. And so I’m glad that they know that I’m just as goofy as they are.”

Bell’s had a bit of goofy road to the NFL. He won the Thomas A. Simone Award as the top football player in the Kansas City area in 2017, but solid scholarship offers didn’t follow.

Football was Bell’s top sport, but with offers lacking, he signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Missouri State.

“That is crazy. It’s crazy. I’ve been thinking about it a lot,” Bell said. “Everybody out in the Bay, nobody really knows how it started. ... It’s cool to think about.”

Before heading to Springfield, Missouri for basketball, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh offered a scholarship. Bell jumped at the chance.

“I was signed. I was ready to go (to Missouri State),” Bell said. “I got lucky, I got really really blessed for coach Harbaugh to call me that day.”

Bell had 2,269 receiving yards and nine touchdowns during four seasons with the Wolverines, and the 49ers chose him with a sixth-round pick in the last year’s NFL Draft in Kansas City.

Appearing in 17 games this season, Bell caught six passes for 68 yards with three touchdowns.

Now the kid from Kansas City hopes to have a chance to beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

“Watching the Super Bowl with your family, the big parties and whatnot, just how crazy those games were,” Bell said of his memories as a kid. “And as bad as I wanted to always play football, you saw yourself in those shoes, you’re playing the video games, picturing yourself in those shoes. And finally, full circle. To have that opportunity right now is just crazy. Crazy.

“To think it’s my rookie year too, man. I mean, I just couldn’t be any more lucky and more blessed to be a part of this.”