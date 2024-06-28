Niverville receives federal grant for sidewalk and bike paths

Thanks to the federal government’s Housing, Infrastructure and Communities grant, Niverville’s town council will have an additional $33,000 to help enhance its active transportation network.

The funding will be used for the construction of a new sidewalk and two new sections of asphalt bike paths along Drovers Run on the west side of town. Once complete, residents will be able to easily walk or bike between the town’s residential and commercial areas.

“Active transportation is very important to the health and wellbeing of the residents of Niverville and this funding will contribute to that by helping the town complete our commercial path and active transportation network,” says Mayor Myron Dyck. “It will connect our residential developments together, help promote active living and community connection, and encourage residents to get out and enjoy our beautiful town.”

Together with this new stretch of asphalt paths, the community will soon have a total of 27 kilometres of active transportation routes.

The Active Transportation Network grant is part of a $1 million investment from the federal government.

Other Manitoba communities and municipalities are seeing a range of benefits from this year’s grant. The municipalities of Glenboro-South Cypress and Oakland Wawanesa are putting their funding toward the purchase of new accessibility buses. Teulon, Argyle, and Piney, as well as Buffalo Point First Nation, are also looking at transit vans and accessible buses.

In West Interlake, Grahamdale, and Coldwell, new vehicles and garages are being constructed to enhance their existing transit services and expand the medical shuttle network.

“By investing in transportation infrastructure and services in rural communities in Manitoba we’re broadening access to essential resources and helping Manitobans get to where they need to go more quickly,” says Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs.

Brenda Sawatzky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Niverville Citizen