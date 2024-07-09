No cafe Cubano or food at a Broward gas station after an inspector saw a sewage backup

Sewage coming up through the floor drains ended food and coffee production at a Pembroke Park gas station’s convenience store on Monday.

Florida Department of Agriculture Inspector Francis Odio showered Stop Use Orders and Stop Sale Orders on the Mobil at 3250 Pembroke Rd. owned by Sanvi Petroleum. Sanvi is run by President Nuruddin Sheikh, Vice President Anup Aich and Secretary K. Sanjoy Saha, according to state corporate records,.

Ag Department inspectors can’t shut down a location in a failed inspection as Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspectors can. They can, however, use Stop Use Orders to take areas and equipment out of action.

The Mobil station at 3250 Pembroke Rd. in Pembroke Park.

And Inspector Odio did that with frequency Monday:

▪ “In the backroom, sewage water backing up from the floor drain due to the clog inside the drain and spreading throughout the floor next to the three-compartment sink.” That brought Stop Use Orders crashing down the three compartment sink, all open food processing, the espresso machine and the handwash sink.

▪ Even if it hadn’t been hit with a Stop Use Order, the handwash sink didn’t have any way to dry your hands.

▪ Aside from falling under the Stop Use Order, the cutting board, tongs, spoon, knife, and “all kitchen utensils in use since 6 a.m. hadn’t been washed, rinsed and sanitized at 10:15 a.m.” That’s supposed to happen every four hours.

▪ In the backroom, pulled pork sandwiches in a reach-in cooler measured 47 to 50 degrees almost three hours after they were made in the store. They needed to be under 41 degrees. Part of the problem was they were “cooling inside a covered container and tightly wrapped in plastic,” not allowing for the cooling of the food.

▪ A gallon of milk sitting on a prep table and in use since 8 a.m. measured 55 degrees.

▪ The pulled pork sandwiches, milk, as well as been ham and cheese sandwiches and empanadas got smacked with Stop Sale Orders from the sewage.

▪ “Food employees not wearing hair restraints.”

▪ In the food processing area, “wet wiping cloths stored on the prep table next to espresso machine and by handwash sink not held in sanitizer solution between uses.”

▪ The store didn’t have sanitizer test strips.

▪ There wasn’t a food thermometer in the house.

▪ There was a “heavy accumulation of soil and dust on drink slides displaying beverages inside walk-in cooler” as well as a “dust and soil buildup on shelves displayed grocery items.”