No dynamic pricing at Wetherspoon, says Tim Martin
There are even more reasons to sip your next lager at Spoons.
The pub chain’s boss has ruled out the adoption of dynamic pricing, a kind of Uber-style surge pricing for pints, which big-name rivals are reportedly adopting.
Speaking at the Standard’s SME Expo event at the Excel, Sir Tim told Spy he was not a fan of the manoeuvre.
“I think we’ll stick to having the same pricing all week apart from a couple of offers,” he said.
“Dynamic pricing sounds as if it’s rubbed the public up the wrong way at a time when there’s not too much money around. I think it would be unpopular.”
Hear hear.
