No dynamic pricing at Wetherspoon, says Tim Martin

City Spy
·1 min read
Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin was knighted in the King’s New Year honours (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Archive)
There are even more reasons to sip your next lager at Spoons.

The pub chain’s boss has ruled out the adoption of dynamic pricing, a kind of Uber-style surge pricing for pints, which big-name rivals are reportedly adopting.

Speaking at the Standard’s SME Expo event at the Excel, Sir Tim told Spy he was not a fan of the manoeuvre.

“I think we’ll stick to having the same pricing all week apart from a couple of offers,” he said.

“Dynamic pricing sounds as if it’s rubbed the public up the wrong way at a time when there’s not too much money around. I think it would be unpopular.”

 

Hear hear.

(Evening Standard)
Sign up to the weekly City Spy newsletter for your unmissable round-up of all the gossip, rumours, and covert goings-on inside the Square Mile: standard.co.uk/newsletters

Got a tip? Write to us at cityspy@standard.co.uk

Got a tip? Write to us at cityspy@standard.co.uk

