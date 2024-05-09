No evidence Rep. Matt Gaetz Tigger costume image is authentic | Fact check

The claim: Image shows Rep. Matt Gaetz in Tigger costume

An image in an April 29 Facebook post (direct link, archive link) appears to show Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, wearing a Tigger costume and Spiderman underwear.

"I'm gonna need therapy after seeing this picture of Matt Gaetz," reads the caption.

The post was shared more than 200 times in less than two weeks.

Our rating: Altered

There is no evidence the image is authentic. Versions of the image − modified to show different people − have circulated online for years.

Tigger costume photo recycled online for years

This often-doctored image has been online for more than a decade. Older versions of this image − which don't include Gaetz's face − date back to at least 2013.

An iteration of the image with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's face also circulated online in recent years and is even available for sale.

USA TODAY was unable to identify the original source of the image.

USA TODAY has debunked numerous altered images and videos of politicians, including President Joe Biden, former presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

USA TODAY reached out to Gaetz and the Facebook user who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Reuters also debunked the photo.

Our fact-check sources:

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: No evidence Rep. Matt Gaetz costume image is real | Fact check