No suspects identified after man was shot near Tacoma’s Wright Park over the weekend

A 46-year-old man was shot over the weekend near Wright Park in Tacoma.

Tacoma police officers were dispatched Sunday at 8:58 a.m. to the area of South 5th and Tacoma Avenue South for reports of a shooting. A man was on the ground after being shot multiple times, Tacoma Police Department spokesman detective William Muse told The News Tribune.

The man was taken to the hospital and was expected to survive his injuries.

Muse said there have been no suspects identified. The relationship between the shooter and the victim is unknown.