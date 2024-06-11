Nokia Makes 'World's First' Phone Call Using Spatial Audio

Cover Media

On June 10, Nokia said that it completed "the first audio and video call using 3D spatial audio," The Verge reports. The call was made with the 3GPP Immersive Video and Audio Services (IVAS) codec on a cell network. The IVAS codec enables callers to experience "sound spatially in real-time," the company said.

