Nokia Makes 'World's First' Phone Call Using Spatial Audio

Reuters Videos

STORY: Elon Musk says he’ll ban Apple phones from his companies if the tech giant integrates OpenAI technology at the operating system level. The billionaire says visitors to Tesla and his other firms would have to check their iPhones at the door. In a social media post, he called the integration plan an “unacceptable security violation”. He said it was “patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!”The threat came hours after the iPhone-maker announced a partnership with OpenAI to use its ChatGPT technology. AI services will be embedded across the company’s products. The launch is meant to satisfy investors who have criticised Apple for lagging rivals in offering such products and services. Apple exec Craig Federighi says it will be done with privacy “at the core” of every system: “The cornerstone of the personal intelligence system in on-device processing. We have integrated deep into your iPhone, iPad and Mac and throughout your apps, so it's aware of your personal data without collecting your personal data.”Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but later sued it, saying it had abandoned its original mission to develop AI for the good of humanity, not for profit. He has since founded his own startup - xAI - in a bid to build a better chatbot. There was no immediate response to his ban threat from Apple or OpenAI.