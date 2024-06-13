A ‘non’ for Mélenchon? France’s left seeks unifying figure ahead of legislative elections

Three-time French presidential candidate and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon on Wednesday said he is "capable" of becoming the country’s next prime minister should a leftwing union win a majority in the snap legislative elections set for June 30 and July 7. His statement was met with a cool response from some coalition allies amid concerns that Mélenchon is too divisive to lead the left.

"I don’t rule myself out but I don’t impose myself," Mélenchon, the founder of the hard-left La France insoumise (France Unbowed or LFI) party, said about the possibility of becoming prime minister during an appearance on France 2 television. France’s president selects its prime minister, but the premier usually hails from the party with a majority in the National Assembly.

The Socialists' leader Olivier Faure on Thursday said to RMC that he "does not rule out" Mélenchon for the premiership if the leftwing union wins the legislative elections but it "will be a collective choice".

"The new coalition will need to choose the person best able to repair … a very fractured country," said Faure. "A profile, not the most divisive, but one that can unite the country."

PCF leader Fabien Roussel called for someone "of the people, unifying, kind, who speaks to everyone" on RTL radio. "I’m one of them, as are others," he said.

Greens MP Sandrine Rousseau also mentioned Berger, as well as LFI maverick François Ruffin.



