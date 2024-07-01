North Korea test-launches two ballistic missiles, South Korea military says

North Korea's launch of two ballistic missiles on Monday escalated tensions with South Korea. Seoul responded by suspending a military treaty, resuming propaganda broadcasts, and conducting live-fire drills.

North Korea on Monday launched two ballistic missiles, South Korea's military confirmed -- the latest in a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang that have soured relations with Seoul.

A short-range ballistic missile was launched in the early morning hours, the South's military Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

About 10 minutes later, a second missile, this one as yet unidentified, was detected, it added.

"Our military has strengthened surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches," the JCS said, adding it had shared information about the incidents with the United States and Japan.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) did not offer immediate confirmation of the launches.

Last week, North Korea claimed to have successfully tested a multiple warhead missile, but the South said that launch ended in a mid-air explosion.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North ramping up weapons testing while bombarding the South with balloons full of trash.

Pyongyang says those missives are in retaliation for balloons loaded with anti-regime propaganda leaflets sent northwards by activists in the South.

In response to the North's repeated launches, South Korea has fully suspended a tension-reducing military treaty. It also resumed propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts and live-fire drills near the border.

