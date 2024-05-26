North Texas under a tornado watch Saturday night, according to the NWS

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch at 6:51 p.m. on Saturday in effect until 9 p.m. The watch is for Bosque, Hood and Somervell counties.

Ways to protect yourself during a tornado

According to the NWS, rapid action is key to staying safe during a tornado. Stay updated on tornado watches and warnings by tuning in to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

• If you are indoors: When a tornado warning is issued, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room that lacks windows. Take your pets with you if time permits.

• If you are at your workplace or school: In accordance with your tornado drill, proceed calmly and swiftly to the assigned tornado shelter location. Steer clear of windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open areas such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: If a tornado is on its way, seek shelter inside a solid building immediately. Sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe places to be.

• If you are in a vehicle: It is not safe to remain in a vehicle when a tornado strikes. The most appropriate action is to drive to the closest shelter available. If unable to reach a secure shelter, either crouch down in your car, covering your head, or abandon the vehicle and seek refuge in a low-lying area like a ditch or ravine.

Do you have an emergency kit ready in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service