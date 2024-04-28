North Texas under a tornado watch until Sunday morning, according to the NWS

On Sunday at 1 a.m. a tornado watch was issued by the NWS Fort Worth TX in effect until 7 a.m. The watch is for Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Coryell, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Grayson, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell and Tarrant counties.

This watch is in effect until 7 a.m.

Ways to protect yourself during a tornado

According to the NWS, acting quickly is key to staying safe during a tornado. Stay tuned to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio for continuous updates on tornado watches and warnings.

• If you are indoors: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

• If you are at your workplace or school: In accordance with your tornado drill, proceed calmly and swiftly to the assigned tornado shelter location. Steer clear of windows and avoid seeking refuge in large open areas such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: In the face of an approaching tornado, find shelter within a sturdy building. Be aware that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe alternatives.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive towards the nearest shelter. If finding a safe shelter is not possible, either crouch down inside your car and protect your head, or abandon your vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Have you put together an emergency kit for tornado scenarios?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service