North Texas woman convicted of conspiring with fiance to kill his ex-girlfriend

A North Texas woman accused of helping her fiance kill his ex-girlfriend was convicted Wednesday in connection with the woman’s death, federal prosecutors said.

Holly Ann Elkins, of Rowlett, was indicted in June 2023, charged with conspiracy to stalk, stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death, and brandishing a firearm in relation to a violent crime, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Her fiance, Andrew Beard, pleaded guilty to stalking using a dangerous weapon resulting in death and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. He was previously sentenced to 43 years in federal prison.

Elkins and Beard planned “a campaign of terror” aimed at Alyssa Ann Burkett, 24, who Beard shares a child with, U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in the news release.

The two spent months stalking and harassing Burkett before her “violent murder” on Oct. 2, 2020, Simonton said.

“Ms. Elkins orchestrated a plot that brutally took a young mother away from her child. Today’s verdict affirms that her actions were inexcusable, and she will be held accountable for helping carry out this heinous crime,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough.

Elkins questioned Burkett’s fitness as a parent and convinced Beard to kill her, the release says. Shortly after moving into Beard’s home in the summer of 2020, Elkins began harassing Burkett.

In June, Beard and Elkins conspired to place a GPS tracker on Burkett’s vehicle and Elkins called 911 falsely claiming Burkett was driving erratically, according to the release. The harassment also included Elkins making another false report in August 2020 to police, claiming Burkett’s mother had assaulted her, the release says.

Days after the false reports were made, Beard and Elkins hired a private investigator “to dig up dirt” on Burkett and her new boyfriend. The investigator testified at trial and said they found nothing incriminating, according to the release.

On Sept. 14, 2020, Elkins and Beard planted drugs in Burkett’s car before they falsely reported to police that Burkett was dealing them.

Google records showed Beard started searching for how to remove gun powder from his hands, according to evidence presented at trial.

On Oct. 2, 2020, police say Beard shot Burkett in the head with a shotgun while she was sitting in her car outside where she worked. He then grabbed her and stabbed her 44 times, according to the release.

During the murder Elkins stayed at Beard’s home in Rockwall with Burkett’s daughter. Elkins told authorities Beard was with her at the time of the crime, the investigation found.

Burkett’s boyfriend testified at trial and said Elkins was the “puppet master” behind the murder, the release states.

Elkins faces up to life in federal prison.