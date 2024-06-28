North Woolwich: Fire tears through 10th floor flat in east London tower block

A fire has ripped through the tenth floor of a block of flats in east London .

Shocking footage shows bright orange flames coming out of the home, which is roughly halfway up the tower block in North Woolwich.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called shortly after 10.30pm on Thursday to the flat fire on Rymill Street.

Firefighters found part of a five-room flat on the tenth floor was alight and three people had left the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

They were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

The fire could be seen burning through a tenth floor flat (@AJBC_1/X)

Other residents had remained in their flats as the fire burnt but they were unaffected by the blaze.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by 11.50pm and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The brigade's 999 control officers took almost 30 calls to the blaze.

Fire crews from Plaistow, Barking, East Ham, Poplar and surrounding fire stations attended the scene, after officers took almost 30 calls about the fire.

