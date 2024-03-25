Northern California family details mountain lion attack. Man died saving younger brother’s life

The two Northern California brothers were as close as any siblings could be. It comes as no surprise that one died while saving his shared blood.

Taylen, 21, and Wyatt Brooks, 18, harbored a deep love for exploring the wilderness around their southern El Dorado County home. Avid hunters and anglers, the brothers had just embarked Saturday on a favored spring pastime — searching for deer antlers — when a mountain lion attack sprung Taylen Brooks to save Wyatt’s life.

For the first time in two decades, the apex predator killed a human on Saturday. Taylen, 21, died from grave injuries before sheriff’s deputies found the mountain lion crouching in front of the 21-year-old. California Fish and Wildlife officials tracked the animal and euthanized it.

“A brother is a friend given by nature,” said a statement, provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, from the Brooks and Welsh families. “These two brothers were driven by nature.”

Taylen Brooks, left, and Wyatt Brooks of Mount Aukum, Calif., are seen in an undated photo provided by family, who identified the brothers as the victims of a mountain lion attack Saturday, March 23, 2024. Taylen, 21, was killed in the attack and Wyatt, 18, suffered serious injuries but is expected to survived, according to the statement forwarded by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

The family released a statement Monday describing what led up to the attack for the first time since the horrific and rare incident captured the nation’s attention. They mourned the loss of Taylen, who they described as a “kind and gentle soul” who will be deeply missed.

“We would like to express our sincere thanks for the outpouring of support and prayers from family, friends and the community,” the statement said. “We are all devastated by the tragic loss of Taylen yet thankful Wyatt is still with us and are well aware the outcome could have been even worse.”

The attack

It was about an hour’s drive from the family home above Kelsey, not far from Georgetown — and a chance to renew their pastime. Wyatt brought a backpack to carry the bounty they would find.

Taylen and Wyatt grew up in the unincorporated community Mount Aukum where they enjoyed hunting and fishing together, almost daily. The brothers knew March was the best time to search out the deer antler sheds before they were blanketed by tall spring grasses. Saturday was also the opening day of junior turkey hunting season, so they didn’t carry firearms that would draw the eye of game wardens.

Taylen and Wyatt also knew what so many here do — where to go, what to do and what not to do on the back roads that crisscross the fringes of the Eldorado National Forest.

It was about 1 p.m. Saturday when Taylen and Wyatt Brooks made it to Skid Road, just off Darling Ridge.

Taylen was the first to spot the mountain lion prowling up the one-land road as they searched.

The brothers did exactly as trained: Both raised their arms to appear large and yelled at the lion, said the family and state wildlife officials.

Wyatt threw his backpack at the predator to scare him away, the family said.

Nothing helped.

The cougar charged at Wyatt, biting at his face. Taylen began yelling and beating the animal, but the predator still didn’t let go.

Wrestling, Wyatt managed to get on top of the 90-pound beast. But the mountain lion clawed at his midsection leading the 18-year-old to lose his grip.

That’s when the young male lion charged at Taylen, chomping at his neck and tackling him to the ground.

Lacerations ripped through Wyatt’s face as he repeatedly beat the animal to loosen its jaws. The predator skirted away and Wyatt called 911.

But, he had no cellphone service. The 18-year-old ran to his vehicle where he ultimately got cell service and called authorities.

Finding the mountain lion

Taylen had already died by the time sheriff’s deputies arrived to help.

Wyatt drove to Darling Ridge and Skid roads to meet El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies, who began to render medical aid. He was taken to Marshall hospital in Placerville and then to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento to undergo reconstructive surgery, the family said.

The deputies began searching for the mountain lion when they found it guarding a male body, later confirmed to be Taylen.

“They did not know at that time if Taylen was still alive or not and due to the close proximity of the lion, could not fire their weapons directly at the lion,” the family said in a statement.

Sheriff’s deputies fired close to the mountain lion to scare it away. He was tracked down by a professional trapper within a few hours of the incident and killed, CDFW said in a statement. The Brooks family said the mountain lion was found about 100 yards from the attack up in a tree.

“Forensic scientists will continue analyzing necropsy results to determine whether there were underlying health conditions related to this particular animal,” CDFW said.

‘Kind and gentle soul’

The Brooks’ grief is raw, but the memories of the two brothers, one gone, the other, a hero, who fought desperately to save his brother’s life, sustain them.

Wyatt Jay Charles Brooks is recovering at home from cuts and gouges to his face and neck. He wants to be a firefighter for Cal Fire, protecting the land his family calls home. He’s been training with the Mt. Adams Fire Academy. The 18-year-old plays baseball and loves bow hunting.

Taylen Robert Claude Brooks painted homes and cut firewood with his father. He was also an extremely talented guitar player, the family said. A black-and-white photo the family shared showed the young man in a familiar setting, looking skyward, rock T-shirt and blue jeans, a guitar resting on his lap. Playing.

“He was a very kind and gentle soul and will be deeply missed by all who knew him,” the family said.

The family has also created a fundraiser through the El Dorado Community Foundation to raise money for Taylen’s funeral expenses and Wyatt’s recovery. Donations are tax deductible. Information can be found at bit.ly/BrooksBrothersSupportFund.