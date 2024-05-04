Northern Ireland: Farming pressure driving part-time rise

Louise Cullen - BBC NI agriculture and environment correspondent
·3 min read
David Hodges with a little lamb
For now, David Hodges continues to fit his farming career round his full-time job. [BBC]

With a family farm going back at least five generations, agriculture is in David Hodges' blood.

But the County Antrim man's passion for farm work can only be exercised part-time - not when he also has his other job, as a teacher in Ballymoney.

Teaching, David said, was the "only thing that would give me some time to farm".

That is why he has supported a call for a Farm Welfare Bill to be introduced in Northern Ireland.

"There's not enough income really for my dad and myself to both be at home and full-time, with the way things are in the current climate," he told BBC News NI.

It comes as campaign group Farmers For Action (FFA) published a report, titled On Life Support, which it commissioned from the economist Paul Gosling.

Like its 2016 predecessor, On the Eve of Destruction, it calls for legislative intervention to protect farmers and the fair pricing of agricultural produce.

Getting young people into farming

David Hodges said having that protection would enable him to go back into farming full-time.

"Farming is probably the only industry in the whole world where you have no idea what your products are worth.

"You buy a calf with meat prices at a certain place, and by the time that animal's ready for selling it could be worth a whole lot less or it could be worth more, it just depends," he said.

"And I suppose if you had some sort of guarantee, or some sort of base price so you could do a cost analysis, that would massively change your income for the year."

He believes new laws could change the profile of an industry where the average age of farmers is in the late-50s.

"Suddenly you create a new environment where we have loads of young people maybe involved in farming again, whereas the current trend is if you're over 50, you're a full-time farmer," he said.

"There's not many my age are full-time - I'm a big member of Moycraig Young Farmers and I could safely say maybe 80% of people are part-time farmers."

Farmers For Action launch report at Stormont this week
Farmers For Action launched the report at Stormont this week [BBC]

The Farmers For Action report found there is a serious problem with poverty in farming families, and that putting supermarkets and food processors in control of prices paid to farmers exacerbates the issue.

The campaign group is urging politicians to introduce a Farm Welfare Bill to support the sector and legislate for price protection.

'Part-time farmers could go full time'

William Taylor, from Farmers For Action, said its consultation with full-time farmers had shown that, with increased profitability as a result of farmgate price protection, additional workers would be employed.

He added it could also lead to part-time farmers considering returning to agriculture full-time, which would free up other roles they had taken up as a main income.

The report also called for Stormont to protect prices by "requiring wholesalers, retailers and food processors to pay at least the cost of production plus an inflation-linked margin".

It described this as "both a practical and effective way of supporting farmers and the rural economy".

"The report is a hard-hitting delivery of just how bad things are for many family farmers in Northern Ireland," Mr Taylor said.

He added the report shows there is precedent in other European countries of action taken "to curb the out-of-control financial pressure coming down the line" to farmers.

For now, David Hodges continues to fit his farming career around his full-time job.

"My dad always says, you're trying to leave it a little bit better for the person coming after you.

"We need to find a way of keeping these people involved in agriculture because if we take all the farming out of the rural community, then what are we left with?"

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Canada Post reports $748-million pre-tax loss for 2023, warns of worse ahead

    OTTAWA — Canada Post says it lost $748 million before tax last year as it warned larger, unsustainable losses are likely ahead without changes to its business model. The Crown corporation says it's struggling amid intense competition in parcel delivery services that has led to its market share eroding from 62 per cent pre-pandemic to 29 per cent last year. It says the rise in parcel competition comes as the postal service has also seen a declining numbers of letters, even as the number of addres

  • Canadian dollar forecasts trimmed by analysts as BoC moves closer to rate cuts: Reuters poll

    The Canadian dollar is set to strengthen less than previously expected over the coming year as the Bank of Canada makes progress on taming inflation and will likely begin cutting interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve, a Reuters poll found. According to the median forecast of nearly 40 foreign exchange analysts in the April 29-May 2 poll, the loonie will strengthen 0.7% to 1.36 per U.S. dollar, or 73.53 U.S. cents, in three months, compared to 1.34 in last month's poll. "In the near term, I think there are going to be some headwinds," said Bipan Rai, global head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

  • China's true military spending in 2022 was likely worth $711 billion, or 'nearly equal' to the US military budget that year: US think tank

    That's compared to a US military budget of around $742 billion that year, which was spread out across various theaters in the world.

  • Top soldier says military looking for 'clarity' on Ottawa's budget plans

    Just over a month into the new fiscal year and two weeks after the federal budget, the Department of National Defence is struggling to reconcile the Liberal government's approach to military funding — giving with one hand while taking with the other. Gen. Wayne Eyre, the country's top military commander, told the rank-and-file in a remote town hall event last week that he doesn't have answers to crucial questions about how internal budget cuts and funding reallocation square with promises of add

  • Russia's economic survival hinges on prolonging the Ukraine war, think tank expert says

    "Should the authorities attempt to halt militarization, a hard landing could add pressure to the government," Elina Ribakova wrote for FT.

  • The stock market's sell-off is over and the Fed gave 5 bullish signs to investors at its latest meeting, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    The Fed looks increasingly dovish, setting stocks up for a gain in May, according to Fundstrat's head of research Tom Lee.

  • Sell in May and go away? Think again

    The Wall Street adage suggests investors should dump stocks this month and return to the market in November. But gutting your portfolio before the summer may not be a recipe for success.

  • Toronto home sales fall for third month in April; prices rise

    Greater Toronto area home sales fell in April for a third straight month and prices crept up, as over two-decade high interest rates kept the lid on housing market recovery in Canada's main metropolitan region, data showed on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted sales declined 3.4% in April from the previous month after falling 2.4% in March, according to Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) data. Average home prices were up 1.5% last month to C$1.12 million ($819,072.69), the highest since December, while new listings were down 5.9%, the date showed.

  • Weaker-Than-Forecast Remittances Cloud Mexico’s Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexicans abroad sent home less money than expected in March in another blow to the cooling economy. Most Read from BloombergSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineTurkey Confirms All Trade Halt With Israel Over War in GazaHuawei Secretly Backs US Research, Awarding Millions in PrizesBiden Calls Ally Japan ‘Xenophobic’ Along With China, RussiaIn Jamie Dimon's America, the Stock Market Has Already VotedTotal remittances fell to $5.02 billion, down 3% from a ye

  • Kevin O’Leary says Americans should ‘get used to the idea’ that the Fed won’t offer reprieve to rates in 2024

    Despite the fact that they "keep pushing out their optimism month after month."

  • Fed's 'patient' inflation approach is paying off: Economist

    The April jobs report was softer than what experts were expecting with the US economy adding 175,000 new jobs during the month, accompanied by a modest 3.9% growth in wages. Joining Market Domination to discuss this report is T. Rowe Price Chief US Economist Blerina Uruci. Uruci acknowledges that the jobs report represented "a big miss relative to expectations." However, she notes that investors are interpreting it as "a soft report" due to the "big upside surprises" witnessed in the first quarter, labor prints now cooling after significant labor market gains in the past few months. Uruci says this jobs report shows the Federal Reserve that "this patient approach" on inflation is "paying off." However, Uruci highlights two areas of concern: the concentration of job growth primarily in the healthcare and education sectors, and "the gradual increase" in the US unemployment rate. Additionally, Uruci addresses the ongoing wage growth pressures, stating "we're moving in the right direction" and characterizing the slowing growth as "particularly encouraging." For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination. Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

  • Canada posts surprise trade deficit as gold exports fell in March

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada in March recorded a surprise trade deficit of C$2.28 billion ($1.66 billion), the largest in nine months, as exports declined faster than imports, data showed on Thursday. Total exports fell 5.3% in March mainly due to exports of unwrought gold declining from a record high reached in February, while imports were down 1.2%, led by electronics and metal ores and non-metallic minerals, Statistics Canada said. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade surplus of C$1.50 billion in the month.

  • Analysts have long complained about fuzzy statistics from China. A proposed new statistics law shows Beijing is worried too

    Economists and even Chinese officials have used their own pet statistics to better understand the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Bond Market Parties On as Jobs Data Revive Fed Rate-Cut Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest bond market is back in celebration mode after its worst month in more than a year.Most Read from BloombergEverything Apple Plans to Show at May 7 ‘Let Loose’ iPad EventSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineApple Rallies Most in 18 Months on Upbeat Forecast, BuybackTrump Auditions VP Picks Before Wealthy Donors in Palm BeachEven the World’s Most-Envied Retirement Plan Is Falling ShortEvidence that the US labor market is finally softening

  • US Jobs Post Smallest Gain in Six Months as Unemployment Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- US employers scaled back hiring in April and the unemployment rate unexpectedly rose, suggesting some cooling is underway in the labor market after a strong start to the year.Most Read from BloombergEverything Apple Plans to Show at May 7 ‘Let Loose’ iPad EventSaudi Arabia Steps Up Arrests Of Those Attacking Israel OnlineApple Rallies Most in 18 Months on Upbeat Forecast, BuybackTrump Auditions VP Picks Before Wealthy Donors in Palm BeachEven the World’s Most-Envied Retirement Pla

  • Czech central bank cuts a key interest rate again with inflation down and the economy on the mend

    The Czech Republic’s central bank on Thursday cut its key interest rate for the fourth straight time as inflation dropped and the economy showed signs of recovery. The cut by a half-percentage point brought the interest rate down to 5.25%. The bank started to trim borrowing costs by a quarter-point on Dec. 21, which marked the first cut since June 22, 2022.

  • US labor market still tight; productivity falters in first quarter

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits held steady at a low level last week, pointing to a still fairly tight labor market that should continue to underpin the economy in the second quarter. Economists largely shrugged off other data from the Labor Department on Thursday showing growth in worker productivity almost stalled in the first quarter, noting that the trend in productivity remained solid. At face value, the sharp slowdown in productivity and accompanying surge in labor costs would raise concerns about inflation pressures building up as well as profit margins being squeezed, which would impact demand for labor.

  • The Fed Will Be Stuck On Hold Until Something Gives

    For Federal Reserve officials so far in 2024, “on hold” is exactly where they would like to be. Members of the Federal Open Market Committee voted unanimously on Wednesday to keep interest rates steady, as widely expected by markets and economists—the FOMC has held the federal-funds rate at a target range of 5.25% to 5.50% since July 2023. Policymakers announced a tweak to the pace of their continuing quantitative tightening, to begin next month, but that won’t impact the stance of monetary policy much.

  • US service sector contracts in April; price pressures reaccelerate

    The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Friday that its non-manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 last month from 51.4 in March, the lowest reading since December 2022. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services industry, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy. The slowdown in economic growth comes after 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022 designed to quell elevated inflation.

  • Vanguard Markets & Economy Perspective: Our Investment and Economic Outlook, April 2024

    The Fed may not be able to cut its benchmark interest rate target within progress in some initiatives