Northumberland County event raises more than $111,000 for hospice care

Northumberland County's hospice has received a helping hand with a fundraiser netting more than $111,000 for the Hamilton Township care centre.

The Ed's House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre Foundation has announced its fifth annual "Handbags for Hospice" event, held on April 4 in Cobourg, has raised $111,115 through the support of sponsors and community members.

The proceeds will help Ed's House, an integral service of Community Care Northumberland (CCN), provide hospice service programs in the community.

Money raised supports such programs as the palliative care community team and visiting hospice, in partnership with the 24/7 end-of-life care and support provided at Ed's House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre. Ed's House services are offered at no cost to hospice clients and their families.

"The success of the April 4th event is a testament to the incredible support we have received from our community," said the event committee co-chairs, Jan Rosamond and Pam Trumper, in a prepared statement.

"It's heartwarming to see everyone come together for such a meaningful cause. We are immensely proud of what we have accomplished together as a committee, and we look forward to continuing our work to support hospice care in Northumberland."

Sherry Gibson, director of hospice services, added, "The generosity displayed at Handbags for Hospice will make a profound difference in the lives of those in need.

"We are deeply thankful for the continued support of our sponsors, donors, and community members."

The foundation recognized supporters and sponsors, including its signature sponsor, Tony Pulla of Re/Max Lakeshore Realty, and pearl sponsor, Jacqueline Pennington of Re/Max Hallmark First Group Realty, and the venue, Best Western Cobourg Inn & Convention Centre, for hosting the event.

It also pointed to the success of the donor matching initiative led by Lynn Hardy, Ed's House foundation chair.

"Together with our attendees, Lynn's matching gift for our 'Give a Gift from the Heart' feature helped raise an incredible $33,832," the foundation noted.

Support for Give a Gift from the Heart is being funnelled into building and completing the final four suites at Ed's House.

Creating a space "where life is lived" and the setting is home-like, Ed's House strives to make hospice care a tranquil experience for Northumberland County residents and their family members.

Residents, relatives, and friends have access to all amenities at Ed's House including a dining room, living room, quiet space, spiritual room, a kitchen and an outdoor space, along with shower and laundry facilities. Loved ones who wish to do so can stay overnight in their family member's room.

"They experience a quiet, home-like environment in a lovely private suite for the time of their stay," Trish Baird, CEO of CCN, earlier told kawarthaNOW.

"The provincial government does support a portion of the operating costs of hospices, but the Ed's House foundation must raise 46 per cent of our annual operating budget from the community through donations, grants, and fundraising activities such as this," Baird noted. "This translates into needing community support of over $4,750 for each individual who stays at Ed's House."

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support from our sponsors and community," she added. "Many thanks also to the Handbags for Hospice committee who were able to deliver a fun, entertaining and memorable evening for all."

Ed's House Northumberland Hospice Care Centre opened in the fall of 2020. In addition to providing a comfortable setting to receive palliative care, Ed's House acts as a centralized "hub" for CCN's interdisciplinary hospice services team by providing caregiver support, palliative outreach and education, health system navigation and grief and bereavement supports.

