Nottinghamshire: Fears over proposed recycling centre 'supersites'

Miya Chahal & Jamie Waller - BBC News, Nottingham
·2 min read
Hucknall recycling centre
[BBC]

Residents in part of Nottinghamshire have spoken of their concern over potential changes to recycling centres.

A county council committee found many of its 12 centres were congested, and proposed they should be consolidated on fewer sites.

But a petition against the suggested recycling "supersites" has attracted more than 900 signatures.

People in Hucknall expressed fears that any reduction could lead to fly-tipping.

Edward Smith
Edward Smith wants the recycling centre in Hucknall to stay open [BBC]

The cross-party committee began its review in 2022 after complaints of long queues at some of the sites.

Its report said changes to existing sites would not solve the problems and the option of fewer, larger facilities should be investigated.

While no locations for the "supersites" have been identified, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), the committee said the suggested changes would save £1.7m per year.

It also said they would have "minimal operational impact" and would still leave 97% of residents within a 20-minute drive of a site.

But Edward Smith, 80, urged: "Don't close the local recycling centres - especially in Hucknall.

"I wouldn't bother travelling to another centre. I might have to resort to other ways of disposing my rubbish.

"What do people do if they don't have a garden bin or a vehicle to travel away from Hucknall? It will impact the elderly, and I'm only getting older."

Denise Sheldon
Denise Sheldon fears there could be 'rubbish all over the streets' [BBC]

Denise Sheldon, 66, said: "There will be fly-tipping if people have to travel elsewhere.

"Rubbish will be all over the streets - we already have issues with rubbish in Hucknall. If the recycling centre closes, the problem will be even worse.

"Everybody needs to recycle."

'Early days'

Jinette Shipley, 53, said: "I don't think they'd be able to shut these centres down if they tried. The local people in Hucknall would stand against it."

"We just want something local. We want things like this that are easy to reach."

Mark Walker, the council's interim service director for place and communities, previously told the LDRS: "It is very early days with regards to any future design of the household waste recycling centre network and no decisions have been made by the council regarding it.

"Should the council wish to follow the recommendations of place select committee, much more detailed work would need to be undertaken before any network changes could be considered."

The petition will be presented to a Nottinghamshire County full council meeting next month.

