Nunavut government says search has ended for 1 person near Cambridge Bay, but community still looking

Cambridge Bay November 2018. The Nunavut government says the search has ended for 1 person missing near Cambridge Bay. (Karen McColl/CBC - image credit)

The government of Nunavut has called off its search for one man still missing between Cambridge Bay and Kugluktuk, Nunavut, but community volunteers aren't giving up.

On Monday evening, the territory's department of Community and Government Services (CGS) said in a press release that the search and rescue files would be closed and that RCMP would "liaise" with the community on a missing person's file.

CGS and RCMP did not respond to CBC's questions about how they decided to end the search or the differences between a search and rescue file and missing person file.

Two men were expected to meet family at a cabin near Cambridge Bay on April 21, according to Cambridge Bay search and rescue co-ordinator Angulalik Pederson. One man was found around Parry Bay, on the Kent Peninsula outside of Cambridge Bay on May 1. Crews were then tracking the older man's footsteps to try and locate him.

The government of Nunavut had chartered a Twin Otter plane and a helicopter to help with the search.

Despite the government's announcement, Pedersen said there are still lots of community members volunteering to support the search.

"We're using Inuit knowledge, hunter experience, psychology and monitoring conditions," Pedersen wrote in a message to CBC News.

Search and rescue co-ordinator Angulalik Pedersen says their team is contending with fuel runs and broken snowmobiles to keep searchers on the land. He says all the donations go a long way to helping the crew.

Search and rescue co-ordinator Angulalik Pedersen says their team is contending with fuel runs and broken snowmobiles to keep searchers on the land. He says all the donations go a long way to helping the crew. (Submitted by Angulalik Pedersen)

He said there are dozens of searchers looking by land and by air to try and find the missing man and they have received lots of donations for fuel and supplies. He said the rough ice and rocks have been tough on snowmobiles but that the donations have been helping to keep searchers on the land.

Agnico Eagle and B2Gold are among those offering donations. In an emailed statement, B2Gold said it's offered gasoline and food for ground searchers as well as the use of its airstrip at the Marine Laydown Area on Bathurst Inlet. B2Gold said it's also offered a helicopter to help in the search.

Agnico Eagle said in an email that it's been providing fuel for planes and food for ground searchers.

"We're doing great with community donations and support," Pedersen said. "Greatly overwhelming in the best way."